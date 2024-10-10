Princess Kate makes moving Southport appearance alongside Prince William in first public outing since chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has carried out her first public engagement since completing chemotherapy, joining her husband Prince William on a poignant visit to Southport.

The community was shaken by the horrific knife attack on 29 July, where three children lost their lives, and ten others were seriously injured, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

It's understood that William and Kate wanted to visit today to show their support to the three bereaved families, the first responders and the community of Southport.

The couple spent time privately with the bereaved families, around 30 minutes each, before meeting emergency staff.

Hours after news of the incident broke on 29 July, the Prince and Princess released a statement, saying: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

"Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."

The couple's Royal Foundation also made a donation to the National Police and Wellbeing Service's fundraiser to help fast-track psychological and physical rehab for police and ambulance personnel who were involved in the attack and the subsequent riots.

The visit marked Kate's first major public appearance since completing chemotherapy

William and Kate's visit comes just weeks after the King travelled to the Merseyside town to meet with survivors and frontline staff.

The Princess has been undertaking a light programme of public engagements since she announced she had completed chemotherapy in a video message update released on 9 September.

William and Kate wanted to show the support for the community

In the past month, she has held a number of official meetings, including meeting 16-year-old Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle - an aspiring photographer, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January. The royal couple invited Liz to take photographs of an investiture ceremony at the Castle, which they then shared on their social media channels.

William and Kate met with first responders

Kate also privately attended a "moving" performance of Giselle at the National Ballet, sharing a message to thank the dancers afterwards.

The Princess is also expected to host her Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in December, after holding a planning meeting for the festive soiree with her team last month.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report. 8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review. 14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour. 14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews. 11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics.