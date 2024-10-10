Princess Kate makes moving Southport appearance alongside Prince William in first public outing since chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has carried out her first public engagement since completing chemotherapy, joining her husband Prince William on a poignant visit to Southport.
The community was shaken by the horrific knife attack on 29 July, where three children lost their lives, and ten others were seriously injured, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
It's understood that William and Kate wanted to visit today to show their support to the three bereaved families, the first responders and the community of Southport.
The couple spent time privately with the bereaved families, around 30 minutes each, before meeting emergency staff.
Hours after news of the incident broke on 29 July, the Prince and Princess released a statement, saying: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.
"Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."
The couple's Royal Foundation also made a donation to the National Police and Wellbeing Service's fundraiser to help fast-track psychological and physical rehab for police and ambulance personnel who were involved in the attack and the subsequent riots.
William and Kate's visit comes just weeks after the King travelled to the Merseyside town to meet with survivors and frontline staff.
The Princess has been undertaking a light programme of public engagements since she announced she had completed chemotherapy in a video message update released on 9 September.
In the past month, she has held a number of official meetings, including meeting 16-year-old Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle - an aspiring photographer, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January. The royal couple invited Liz to take photographs of an investiture ceremony at the Castle, which they then shared on their social media channels.
Kate also privately attended a "moving" performance of Giselle at the National Ballet, sharing a message to thank the dancers afterwards.
The Princess is also expected to host her Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in December, after holding a planning meeting for the festive soiree with her team last month.