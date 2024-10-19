Major royal tour mishaps and scandals from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana

While the British royal family are usually the picture of poise and serenity, that doesn't mean they are completely immune to a misdemeanour from time to time.

With the King and Queen Camilla touching down in Australia for their historic six-day tour on Friday morning, it got us thinking about the many times members of the Firm have been subject to a royal mishap whilst embarking on royal tours.

Whether it be a skirt caught in the wind or a more serious scandal, keep scrolling to see when members of the royal family have been subject to misdemeanours overseas…

1/ 4 © Samir Hussein The Duchess of Sussex During her royal tour of Australasia in 2018, Meghan Markle made her much-anticipated arrival in Tonga with Prince Harry. The Duchess looked gorgeous as she disembarked the plane, dressing her baby bump in a red Self-Portrait number. But some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she'd made a small mistake with her outfit by accidentally leaving the return label on the dress. The label could be seen attached from inside the skirt of her dress, hanging just beneath the hem.



2/ 4 © Anwar Hussein Queen Elizabeth II A more serious scenario took place in 1981 when Queen Elizabeth II survived an assassination attempt while visiting New Zealand with her husband, Prince Philip. Documents released in 2018 revealed that Christopher Lewis, who was 17 at the time, shot at Her Majesty as she left her vehicle while attending a science fair during an eight-day tour of the Commonwealth. Luckily, the bullet was too far away to injure Her Majesty, and she was unharmed by the incident.



3/ 4 © Tim Graham Princess Diana Princess Diana fell up the plane stairs in 1991 during a visit to Pakistan. Having slipped and grabbed the handrail to steady herself, Diana's bad day only got worse when her flight was delayed for an hour because of a rainstorm. The windy weather also caused havoc with her wraparound skirt, so we're guessing she was glad to finally get on board the plane.



4/ 4 © Shutterstock The Princess of Wales Doting mum Kate had a misdemeanour when she arrived in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. The royal donned a gorgeous cherry-red coat dress that got caught in the wind as she carried her baby son, Prince George, whilst alighting the plane with her husband, Prince William.





Princess Anne

If one thing is for sure, it's that Princess Anne's stoic nature holds true even in unfortunate circumstances. In 2007, the Princess Royal stayed true to her matter-of-fact approach when she slipped over whilst visiting Guernsey. In the video, which you can see below, Anne turns to the man who helped her up and says: "I can get up better on my own, thank you!" after taking a tumble.

WATCH: See Princess Anne's swift response when she takes a tumble

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast