King Charles and Queen Camilla kick off day one of Australia tour

The King and Queen have praised Australia’s "extraordinarily rich cultures and communities" just hours before the start of their landmark tour of the country.

The King flew commercially from the UK to Singapore without his wife with whom he reunited in Singapore. From there, the royal couple boarded a private flight onward to Australia.

Sharing their excitement for the upcoming tour, the King and Queen to their official X account, writing: "Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special. See you there!"

The message was accompanied with archive footage of previous royal tours, including the late Queen’s first visit in 1954.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

The six-day trip to Canberra and Sydney will be Charles’s first to a realm – countries where he is head of state – since he became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King and Queen will later travel to Samoa for a three-day state visit and meet world leaders taking part in a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which Charles will formally open.