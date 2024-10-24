Princess Kate and Prince William's family holiday in their 'place of sanctuary' - details

The Wales family are officially on holiday mode, with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, having broken up from school last week.
The royal couple are spending the next two weeks together, with Prince William pausing his royal duties until November.
It’s not known where they have travelled to. The royals like to keep their holiday destinations to themselves, only sometimes revealing the locations months later with the release of new family photos, as seen with their Christmas photo in 2021, when they shared a family photo taken in Jordan earlier that year.
One destination that the family usually favour, however, is their home in Sandringham, Anmer Hall, which Sky's royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills has described as their “place of sanctuary” in the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast, with Emmy Griffiths, Andrea Caamano and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash, and which you can listen to below.
Speaking about the family’s plans for the half term, and why they love Norfolk so much, Rhiannon said: “What we've really seen very clearly is that when it comes to the school holidays, it's family time. It's blocked out as family time. We don't see any public engagements. And that’s what they want to do.
“And Norfolk, they love it. We saw it in that video that they released. That's their place of sanctuary, isn't it?"
She added "They get to go and muck around on the beach, in the woods. It's stunning up there, and they don't get bothered, they're just kind of part of the furniture up there. People love that they're part of the community, and just let them kind of get on with it. So that's why they love it so much.”
Elsewhere in the episode, the hosts and guest Rhiannon talk about Kate’s upcoming public plans in November, and December, as well as the latest royal news.