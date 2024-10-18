A Right Royal Surprise Outing: our new episode of podcast is here

Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast - or should we say, G'Day!

Our intrepid hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are back alongside HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash to discuss King Charles and Queen Camilla's long-anticipated trip to Australia, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh's vitally important trip to Africa, Prince William's Centrepoint Awards and so much more - including a very special surprise outing.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre in Southport

While Emmy and Andrea cover the latest news with Emily, who opened up about Charles' break from cancer treatment for his trip across the world, and how he'll be well looked after during his time away to what he and Camilla can expect from the tour.

We'll also be talking about the King's rebrand for his beloved Prince's Trust - or the King's Trust, as it'll now be known!

Duchess Sophie hasn't just been working hard with charities in Africa, she also took a very special trip to CBeebies Stories for a bedtime read.

© Guy Levy Sophie was the second royal family member to appear on the BBC programme

We are joined by a very special guest, Sky's royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, who opened up about her visit to Southport with Prince William, where Princess Kate made a surprise appearance, joining her husband to speak to the bereaved families of the horrific knife attack on 29 July, where three children lost their lives at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

Rhiannon opened up about how important the situation was to the Princess of Wales, who made a very rare official appearance to speak to those affected by the incident - as well as what it was like to see Kate up close and personal at an engagement once again. Listen above for our latest episode!