A Right Royal Spotlight on Kate: inside the Princess of Wales' return to work

A Right Royal Podcast is back with a new episode, and at long last the podcast pals are back together again and back to work - just like the royal family! In the latest episode, our intrepid hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths are joined by HELLO!'s Royal Editor and fellow podder Emily Nash to discuss the latest news from the royal family.

In the episode, the gang discuss King Charles and Queen Camilla's planned trip to Australia and Samoa, as well as the upcoming Prince Andrew Newsnight Prime Video miniseries, A Very Royal Scandal - and whether the show is worth a watch so soon after it's Netflix twin, Scoop.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Spotlight on Kate

Andrea, Emily and Emmy are then joined by royal author and journalist Victoria Murphy to discuss the latest news from the royal family, including a mix of opinions on the Wales' family's unprecedented video updating viewers on Kate's recovery - as well as the Princess' welcome return to work.

We also discuss the royal family's birthday wishes to Prince Harry on his 40th anniversary - and if the post should be interpreted as something of an olive branch to the Montecito-based Duke of Sussex - who will be travelling to the UK this month for the WellChild Awards.

And the team picks Victoria's brain about The Hollywood Reporter's less-than-favourable report on Meghan Markle. Watch or listen to the latest episode today!