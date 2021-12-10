The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their Christmas card for 2021, and it's truly delightful! William and Kate are pictured with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a family photo that was taken privately earlier this year on a visit to Jordan.

The caption on the Cambridges' social media accounts read: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card."

By way of a contrast to Christmas cards from previous years, the royals were dressed in summer clothing but still perfectly coordinated as they usually are for family portraits. Kate was her typically chic self in an olive green dress, while William opted for smart casual in a polo shirt and shorts.

George, eight, Charlotte, six, and little Louis, three, all beamed for the camera, suitably dressed in summer wear.

Last year, the royals posed outdoors at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, against a backdrop of a large woodpile. The family were dressed casually in jeans and jumpers.

The family pose for their 2021 Christmas card

Royal photographer Matt Porteous was the man behind the lens of the beautiful photo. In the past, he has received royal commissions from Prince William and Kate, including capturing behind-the-scenes moments from Louis' christening.

Last year's card was actually leaked early after a recipient posted an image of the Christmas card on social media. Inside the card, which was signed to "all the amazing NHS staff," came the message: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

There was also a handwritten note from William in the card. He wrote: "We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful."

Matt Porteous took the Cambridges' 2020 Christmas card

Earlier this week, the royals were out in full force as Kate hosted a carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess was supported by her husband as well as the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess' family, including her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, were also spotted arriving at the Abbey.

The Duchess hosted a carol service earlier this week

The Together At Christmas carol service was spearheaded by Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

