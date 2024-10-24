King Charles and Queen Camilla twin in matching outfits on day two of their Samoan tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla were honored with a special Samoan ceremony to welcome the royals on Thursday, as they begin their official visit to the island nation this week.

The royal couple stepped out in matching white outfits for the event at the National University of Samoa, with Camilla looking as chic as ever in a white tunic and Palazzo trousers designed by Anna Valentine, pairing the outfit with off-white flats.

Her husband wore a white bush jacket with bold buttons and traditional Samoan designs in blue on his sleeves, complete with white trousers and lace-up shoes.

King and Queen arrive in Samoa ahead of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

The event was an 'ava ceremony, a sign of great respect in Samoan culture, where a leader is given a special drink made out of powdered roots from the 'ava plant.

One of the ceremonial attendants opened the ceremony with a short speech welcoming the couple.

"The royal and traditional 'Ava ceremony, the highest protocol of respect in the Samoan culture in honour of Your Majesties' state visit to Samoa."

© Pool Charles and Camilla wore matching white outfits for day tour of the tour

"A symbol of friendship, safe passage and journey and the collective spirit of commonwealth as one family. Thank you, and God bless."

Charles was handed the bowl of 'ava at the ceremony before tipping a small amount of the liquid on the ground, as is tradition. He followed with the words, "May God Bless this 'ava" and "la manuia", which translates to "be prosperous".

The Head of State, Le Afioga ia Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aleto'a Sualauvi II, hosted the ceremony.

© Aaron Chown - PA Images Charles and Camilla were honored with a traditional 'ava ceremony

The royals were also presented with traditional gifts on Thursday to thank them for their presence, known as the sua faatamalii.

The event was just one of many planned on their four-day visit to the island nation, marking the King's first official visit to Samoa.

Charles will preside over a gathering of Commonwealth presidents and prime ministers this week, where they will discuss everything from the royal legacy to climate change action.

© Pool Charles will preside of a gathering of Commonwealth leaders this week

"Their Majesties' State Visit to Samoa will celebrate the warm bilateral relationship between the two countries, which has been further strengthened by Samoa's hosting of CHOGM 2024," the palace said in a statement about their official visit.

The King and Queen were evidently looking forward to their Samoa trip; they posted to their social media that they "couldn't wait" to experience the "warmth" of the Samoan people.

Upon landing in the country, Charles was welcomed with a rendition of "God Save the King" and given the title of high chief.

© Chris Jackson The couple flew in fom Australia yesterday after a six-day visit

The couple have just completed their six-day trip to Australia, where they were welcomed warmly by adoring crowds lined up to catch a glimpse of them.

The nine-day tour is the first major overseas trip for Charles since he was diagnosed with cancer, making the visit even more special for the royals and royal fans alike.

A spokesperson said that "the King's doctors have advised that such an extended program should be avoided at this time, to prioritize His Majesty's continued recovery," after it was announced the visit would be cut to nine days.