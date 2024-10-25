Princess Elisabeth channels Princess Kate in autumnal birthday photos

Life in the US seems to suit Princess Elisabeth as the Belgian royal palace released new photographs to mark her 23rd birthday on Friday.

The young royal, who will one day be Queen of Belgium, enrolled at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts in September.

Elisabeth is now studying for a two-year Master's degree in Public Policy, after graduating from Oxford University in the UK with a 2:1 in History and Politics.

The portraits taken by fellow student Max Bueno, show the princess dressed in a £470 striped co-ord from Parisian brand Ba&sh and black knee-high boots walking in the autumnal grounds of the prestigious university.

© Max Bueno / Belgian Royal Palace Princess Elisabeth looked chic in a printed co-ord and knee-high boots

It's a look that's reminiscent of the Princess of Wales in the noughties, who would frequently rock wrap dresses and suede boots.

© Shutterstock Kate in 2007

It's not the first time Elisabeth has seemingly taken inspiration from Kate - for Belgium's National Day last year, she sported a yellow dress by Natan and a wide-brimmed hat, which reminded us of one of the Princess of Wales's most striking Wimbledon looks.

© Getty Was Elisabeth inspired by Kate's Wimbledon look?

"Princess Elisabeth celebrates her 23rd birthday today! Thank you (from the USA) for the birthday wishes!" the caption read on the Instagram post.

Followers flooded the comments with well-wishes for the princess, who is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

Elisabeth was born on 25 October 2001 in Brussels and began her education at St John Berchmans College.

© Getty Elisabeth graduated from Oxford University in July

She moved to the UK in 2018 to complete her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales. The faculty is a popular choice for many European royals, with Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Alexia of The Netherlands also among its alumni.

Before taking her place at Oxford University in 2021, she underwent military training. Over the summer, she joined her family for many public engagements, including Belgium's National Day.

Elisabeth has three younger siblings – Prince Gabriel, 21, Prince Emmanuel, 19, and Princess Elenore, 16 – who joined her to cheer on Belgian athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics in August.

The princess became heir to the throne in 2013 following the abdication of her grandfather, King Albert II and received the title, Duchess of Brabant.

