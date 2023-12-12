Royal family 2023 Christmas card photos from around the world

It's the most wonderful time of the year and we're eagerly waiting for all of the royal Christmas cards to be sent our way.

The British royals were one of the first to share their images and their releases are very different to previous years.

While some royal households opt for traditional festive settings, others have gone for a more modern approach.

Take a look through this year's official Christmas portraits from royalty around the world.

And keep coming back to see more when they're released...

King Charles and Queen Camilla © Buckingham Palace / Hugo Burnand / PA It was one of the biggest royal events of the year, so it's no wonder that King Charles and Queen Camilla selected an image from their Coronation day. Taken by Hugo Burnand in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room, it shows the monarch and his wife in their full ceremonial regalia and robes. A wonderful look back at what was a truly historical and momentous occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales © Josh Shinner Prince William and Kate's 2023 Christmas card with their family looks straight out of a magazine photoshoot. In a departure from recent years, the Waleses shared a black and white studio portrait, echoing a shot of William taken by Lord Snowdon in 1991. And while it had nods of a traditional royal portrait, William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis were all coordinated in white shirts and jeans. Yorkshire-born and A-list photographer Josh Shinner shared in an Instagram post: "It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year. Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I’ve ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children…"



The Princess Royal © Reliant Motor Club/Facebook Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence's 2023 Christmas card was shared by the Reliant Motor Club – of which the royal is an honorary member. The image inside the card showed Anne and Tim posing in front of an ornate fireplace. The Princess Royal looked stylish in a white boucle jacket with a navy trim, layered over a white shirt, while Sir Tim donned a suit.



Belgium royal family © Bas Bogaerts/Royal Palace, Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde marked a milestone in July – the tenth year of their reign. The family snap appears to have been taken outside the Royal Palace of Brussels. Queen Mathilde stands out in a bold red dress while her husband and their sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel, match in navy suits. Belgian heir Princess Elisabeth matches with her younger sister, Princess Eleonore, in gold-hued ensembles.



