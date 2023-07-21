Belgium's Princess Elisabeth channels Princess Kate as she celebrates national day

Princess Elisabeth is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

Princess Elisabeth was a vision in yellow as she stepped out with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and her younger siblings for Belgium's national day on Friday.

The 21-year-old royal looked beautiful in a sleeveless midi-style ensemble by Belgian couture label, Natan, and a pair of blush sandals by Gianvito Rossi.

She also sported a striking accessory in the form of a wide-brimmed sun hat, adding the finishing touches with a clutch bag and pearl-drop earrings.

Elisabeth's outfit reminded us of a very similar look worn by the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon last year.

© Getty Kate wore a Roksanda dress and LK Bennett sun hat at Wimbledon 2022

Kate looked stunning in a yellow Roksanda dress and accessorised with a £69 straw hat by LK Bennett for an appearance at the tennis tournament in July 2022.

Elisabeth, who is currently studying history and politics at Lincoln College, Oxford University, was among the guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding in June, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales

She also joined her father King Philippe at a Buckingham Palace reception the night before King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May.

© Getty Princess Elisabeth, Princess Eleonore and Queen Mathilde

© Getty Princess Elisabeth will one day be queen of Belgium

Belgium's National Day this year coincides with the tenth anniversary of King Philippe's accession to the throne, with the palace sharing new portraits of the king and queen earlier this month.

Philippe ascended the throne on 21 July 2013 after his father King Albert II's abdication due to health reasons. Find out more about the other kings and queens of Europe in the clip below…

King Albert II and Queen Paolo also joined King Philippe and Queen Mathilde for the Te Deum mass at the Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral.

© Getty King Albert and Queen Paola also joined the service

Mathilde opted for a red number by her go-to label, Natan, while youngest daughter, Princess Eleonore, 15, wore a gold lame dress by Maje.

Philippe and his sons, Prince Gabriel, 19, and Prince Emmanuel, 17, all donned navy suits.