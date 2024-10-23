Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Princess Madeleine is stepping in for King Carl XVI Gustaf
Princess Madeleine of Sweden, and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden© Getty

Princess Madeleine to step in for King Carl XVI Gustaf

The Swedish royal is the king's youngest child

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Madeleine will step in as regent on behalf of her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, as the monarch undertakes a private trip.

The Swedish head of state is travelling to Brazil for a family holiday with his wife, Queen Silvia, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Crown Princess Victoria, 47, who is heir to the Swedish throne will be among the family members on the trip along with her husband, Prince Daniel, and their children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight.

Joining them will be Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip, 45, and his wife, Princess Sofia, 39, who is expecting the couple's fourth child next year. The pair are parents to three sons, Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

EUROPEAN ROYALS

Madeleine, who is King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's youngest child, will not accompany her family on the trip.

The mother-of-three and her financier husband Christopher O'Neill moved back to Stockholm over the summer after residing in Florida for the last six years.

The Swedish palace's head of information, Margareta Thorgen, confirmed to Expressen that Madeleine would temporarily be stepping in as regent while the King is away between 25 October and 8 November.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia with children and their spouses and their grandchildren© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock
The Swedish royals during their annual summer holiday

Crown Princess Victoria will then take over for the second week of her father's vacation when she returns home.

Queen Silvia was born in Germany, but her mother Alice was Brazilian and the family lived in the South American country for ten years from when Silvia was four.    

Madeleine, who is eighth in line to the throne, carries out official royal duties and she is Deputy Honorary Chair at her mother's organisation, the World Childhood Foundation.

Princess Madeleine, Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Christopher O'Neill© Getty
Madeleine, Christopher and their three children

However, in 2019, King Carl Gustaf rescinded the royal status of Madeleine's three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, as well as her brother Prince Carl Philip's sons, in an effort to more strictly associate Swedish royalty to the office of the head of state.

The children are no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) but they have retained their princely titles.

