King Charles and Queen Camilla finish four-day tour of Samoa with special visit
Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
King Charles and Queen Camilla have concluded their four-day tour of Samoa with a special visit to Siumu village, twinned with the UK for a Commonwealth Summit.

After his landmark speech at the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Friday, the King and his wife took part in a cultural welcome as guests of Siumu village the following day.

During an impromptu speech, Charles said: "I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you all.”

He added: "We’ve been so impressed by the beautiful way in which all the villages have decorated the roadsides; it is something very special about Samoa.”

He thanked residents for their "wonderful generosity" in bringing gifts of food and "other wonderful things", and said the royal couple would take away "special memories of our time here".

Upon their arrival, Charles and Camilla were presented with pink garland necklaces before taking their seats on beige leather throne-style chairs.

Despite a torrential downpour, spirits were high as villagers and elders gathered for a ceremony where a drink made from powdered kava root was shared, signifying unity. The King was honoured with the chiefly title of To’aiga-O-Tumua by the village’s high chief, as he and Camilla were presented with sacred kava in coconut shells with straws.

"May God bless this kava," said Charles as he lifted the cup and drank.

The chief told Charles: "Your papa, Prince Philip, was here, so thank you for making the time. Your royal visit has lifted our house."

After the special visit, the King and Queen sheltered under umbrellas to board their plane home in the continuous downpour. 

Queen Camilla went ahead of her husband, who chatted with dignitaries for a few minutes before joining her at the top of the steps, where they both waved goodbye to the Pacific nation.

