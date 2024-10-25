How Charles and Camilla spent the second last day of their whirlwind royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla have delighted fans on their whirlwind tour of Australia and Samoa, with the visit coming to an end tomorrow.

On their second last day in Samoa, Charles has called for climate action on the second-last day of the royal tour in Samoa, appealing to Commonwealth world leaders to enact change.

The King opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Friday with an address to the representatives from 50 nations, warning of the "existential" threat that climate change poses to all.

"We are well past believing it is a problem for the future since it is already undermining the development gains we have long fought for," he said in his speech.

"This year alone, we have seen terrifying storms in the Caribbean, devastating flooding in East Africa and catastrophic wildfires in Canada. Lives, livelihoods and human rights are at risk across the Commonwealth."

He encouraged world leaders to prepare for global warming and try to minimize the threat by cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

"If we do not, then inequalities across the Commonwealth and beyond would only be exacerbated, with the potential to fuel division and conflict," he said.

The 75-year-old spoke on the importance of unity in the Commonwealth as they strive to fight global warming, expressing how history plays a part in the future.

"Our cohesion requires that we acknowledge where we have come from," he said. "I understand from listening to people across the Commonwealth how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate."

"Where inequalities exist…we must find the right ways and the right language to address them."

"As we look around the world and consider its many deeply concerning challenges, let us choose within our Commonwealth family, the language of community and respect and reject the language of division."

"It is vital, therefore, that we understand our history, to guide us towards making the right choices in future."

Charles has undertaken a royal tour to Samoa in preparation for this summit, spending four days in the tropical paradise as he pushes for climate action and seeks to learn more about the Samoan culture.

Today, the royals have a packed schedule; Charles opened a garden at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, while Camilla visited children at a preschool.

The Queen was glowing in a white tunic and pant set, complete with a beautiful pink garland of flowers around her neck, given to her at the preschool event.

He arrived on Wednesday with Queen Camilla after a six-day trip to Australia, where they were greeted by adoring fans and spent time with politicians and everyday people alike.

Just yesterday, the couple received a warm welcome as they were honored with a traditional 'ava ceremony, in which Charles was declared high chief.

This tour is Charles' first major international tour since revealing his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, his first official visit to Samoa, and his first visit to Australia since becoming the King.

While the King spread the word about the imminent threat of climate change and sewed the seeds of unity into the Commonwealth, Queen Camilla focused on education and domestic violence services, visiting organizations and charities that have been working tirelessly for their cause.