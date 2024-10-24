King Charles and Queen Camilla's tour photos have got royal fans all saying the same thing

The King and Queen received a warm welcome to Samoa during a day of ceremonies and royal fans have been delighted by the photographs from the historic tour.

The royal family's Instagram account shared images of the couple as they took part in a number of different tea ceremonies and celebrations.

Charles, 75, wore a Royal Navy bush jacket-style suit made by Anderson & Shepperd, which featured fabric trim by the Samoan School of Arts, while Camilla, 77, matched her husband in a white tunic and trousers.

During the engagement, Charles was honoured with a new title, sipped a symbolic ava drink and was presented with a pig for feasting.

"Thank you for such a colourful welcome to Moata'a Village!" the caption on the social media post read, including a translation in Samoan.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section, remarking on Charles and Camilla's "relaxed" appearance, despite their busy schedule.

© Getty Charles had a hand in creating his own outfit

"Fantastic outfits, The King and Queen look great!" one wrote.

"The King and Queen have looked so elegant and gracious whilst being hosted on their busy schedule. Congratulations," another agreed.

"These photos make me so happy. Their Majesties look fabulous," a third said.

© Getty The couple took part in a day of ceremonies in Samoa

Charles and Camilla arrived in the Polynesian nation on Wednesday after spending the first six days of their trip in Sydney and Canberra, where the King announced a new foundation and the pair cooked sausages at a community barbecue and toured the botanic gardens.

© Getty Charles will preside over the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

While a protest at Parliament House by Australian senator Lidia Thorpe on Monday threatened to overshadow the tour, the couple were greeted by well-wishers outside St Thomas' Anglican church, as well as thousands of members of the public who had gathered outside Sydney Opera House.

The King, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, is expected to resume treatment when he flies back to the UK on 26 October, after temporarily pausing it.

