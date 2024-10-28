The Prince of Wales received some incredible news ahead of his TV appearance this week.

The royal's ITV1 and ITVX documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness is set to air on 30 and 31 October but the two-part programme will also be streamed on Disney+ from 1 November, it was announced on Monday.

The streaming platform has a global audience, which means that the issue that William is deeply passionate about will reach viewers from around the world.

The future King was followed for the programme during the first year of his Homewards initiative, which he launched in June 2023.

The campaign is a major long-term focus for William, who has told how visiting shelters with his late mother when he was a child left a deep and lasting impression and inspired his work.

Homewards aims to develop a blueprint for eradicating homelessness in all its forms, "making it rare, brief and unrepeated".

During the past year, the Homewards teams in six UK locations have been building collaborations between the public, private and third sectors.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace William helping to serve meals at The Passage

William was asked on the documentary when he felt the right time would be to introduce his three young children George, 11; Charlotte, nine; and Louis, six, to homelessness.

He replied: "I am probably already doing it on the school run. The first few times I thought 'Do I bring this up or should I wait to see if they notice?' Sure enough, they did.

"They were sort of in silence when I said what was going on."

© Getty William is already teaching his children about the issue

He also said: "I do think it is really important that you start these conversations when the children are small, so they understand the world around them, rather than just living in their own worlds."

Recalling his late mother Princess Diana's influence on his work, William said in another clip: "My mother took me to The Passage [homelessness charity]. She took Harry and I both there.

"I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe ten. I'd never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."

Watch below...

As never-before-seen images of the visit with Diana flashed up on the screen, William added: "My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone.

"I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well, if everyone's not got a home, they're all going to be really sad'. But it was incredible how happy an environment it was.

© The Passage Diana took her sons William and Harry to visit homeless shelter, The Passage in 1993

"I remember having some good conversations just playing chess and chatting. That's when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don't have the same life as you do.

"When you're quite small, you don't really, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don't really have the concept to look elsewhere and it's when you meet people, I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say like, well, 'I was a living on the street last night', and you're like 'Woah', you know."

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs 30th and 31st at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player, and will be streamed on Disney+ from 1 November.

