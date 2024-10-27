Prince William's school-run dad chats with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed

Prince William has given a rare insight into his conversations with his children; Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, during the school run.

During the Princess of Wales' course of chemotherapy treatment earlier this year, the Prince made a point of taking his children to and from Lambrook School in Berkshire every day since his wife fell ill, HELLO! learned at the time.

In a candid reflection shared in the father-of-three's new ITV1 and ITVX documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the future King revealed the kinds of conversations he shared with his young children during those times.

William was asked in the documentary when he felt the right time would be to start a discussion with his children about homelessness.

He replied: "I am probably already doing it on the school run. The first few times I thought 'do I bring this up or should I wait to see if they notice?' Sure enough, they did."They were sort of in silence when I said what was going on."

© Getty Prince William did the school run 'every day' during Kate's time away from the spotlight

Prince William continued: "I do think it is really important that you start these conversations when the children are small so they understand the world around them, rather than just living in their own worlds."

© Kensington Palace The Prince and Princess of Wales have already had conversations with their children about homelessness

Reflecting on his own childhood, the Prince of Wales recalled how his late mother, Princess Diana, would share similar conversations with him at a young age.

“When you are that small you are just curious and trying to work out what’s going on. You ask the question 'why are they sitting there?'

"My mother would talk to us a bit about why they were there and it definitely made a really big impact."

It seems the former Princess of Wales' efforts to speak with her sons about homelessness also had an impact on Prince Harry, who is also raising his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to be aware of people from all walks of life.

In the Duchess of Sussex's interview with The Cut for NY Magazine, Meghan took journalist Allison P. Davis with her to collect Archie from his school, who documented the family's post-school ritual.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Prince Harry is passing on the lessons he learned from his mother, Princess Diana

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars," wrote Allison.