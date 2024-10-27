Prince William interrupts family break amid emotional celebration

Prince William is currently enjoying some quality time with his wife, Princess Kate and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, amid their October half-term break from Lambrook School.

Royal duties may be on pause this weekend, but that hasn't stopped William from personally congratulating Billy Monger, who has broken the Ironman record for a double amputee at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Following his latest achievement, Billy announced his final record, after completing the 140.6 mile course. "14:23:56 - I can't believe what just happened, World Championship Record Broken. I am offically an IRONMAN. Let's goooooo," he penned on X.

© Getty Images Prince William is currently enjoying October half-term with his family

As throes of fans raced to congratulate Billy, Prince William shared a heartfelt message of his own. "Well done Billy, inspirational effort. W," he replied.

The royal, 42, has followed Billy's story closely, as well as his many achievements. A former racing driver, Billy, 25, had both of his legs amputated after he was involved in a near-fatal crash at Donington Park in 2017. He has since established a career in broadcasting and recently provided Paralympic Games coverage on Channel 4.

Prince William's message comes after he and Princess Kate marked half-term with their children. The Waleses typically retreat to their country abode in Norfolk – Anmer Hall – and with Halloween fast approaching, we reckon they've got some spooktacular plans in store.

In the past, Kate, 42, has bought costumes in the local Sainsbury's for her kids.

© Getty William, Kate and their children have previously celebrated Halloween

Fellow shopper Kathy Whittaker, who spotted the Princess in the King's Lynn branch back in 2019, told The Mirror at the time: "She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service checkout."

In October 2022, the mum-of-three indulged in another tradition, taking George, Charlotte and Louis trick or treating in their Kensington neighbourhood.

© Getty The royal is gearing up for the release of his new documentary

While it's unknown what Prince William and Princess Kate have on their itinerary for Halloween this year, they will be spending the next few days as a family of five, with William holding off on royal duties until November.

As he enjoys a break, The father-of-three is also anticipating the release of his new documentary – Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. The two-part film will be broadcast on 30 October and 31 October at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The Prince of Wales calls for ‘systemic change’ to end homelessness

In a teaser clip, William explained: "I think everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need.

"And I see that as part of my role, is that, why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"