Prince Leka throws daughter Princess Geraldine a 'magical' Frozen-themed birthday party - exclusive

Celebrating your child's birthday is always a special day and Crown Prince Leka of Albania made his daughter Princess Geraldine's dreams come true with a whimsical Frozen-themed party.

A winter wonderland was set up in the grounds of a hotel in the capital Tirana for four-year-old Geraldine and her friends to enjoy, including a snow-filled castle complete with turrets and a balloon arch, a bubble machine and a visit from Elsa herself.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Prince Leka, 42, who is the current head of the House of Zogu, told us more about his daughter's celebrations.

"Geraldine has reached an age where she delights in the excitement of birthday celebrations, especially when surrounded by friends," he says. "To make her day special, I decided to host a Frozen-themed party at a central hotel in Tirana, inviting friends with children of a similar age.

"The atmosphere was vibrant, and while it was certainly different from the more formal events usually hosted by the Royal Family, it was a joy to see both parents and children enjoying themselves immensely."

© Blerta Celibashi/DNphotography Princess Geraldine was treated to her own Frozen Wonderland

And of course, Geraldine had a hand in choosing the theme and wore a caped ice blue dress with beaded icicles created by local clothing brand, Bel Eve.

© Blerta Celibashi/DNphotography Princess Geraldine wore a bespoke dress by Bel Eve

"Geraldine adores the enchanting world of castles and princesses," Prince Leka says. "Her favourite character is Elsa from Frozen, whom she admires for her fair features and blond hair.

"She loves role-playing as Elsa, a character who beautifully embodies strength, independence, and grace - a magical royal spirit that resonates with her. Watching her immerse herself in this magical world was a highlight in itself."

© Blerta Celibashi/DNphotography Princess Elsa was a special guest at the party

As well as a guest appearance by Elsa, the piece de resistance for the birthday cake was a spectacular castle-themed cake and the bakery who created it has a special connection with Albanian royal family.

"The cake was a creation of 'Sara Event' and crafted by Reka, a well-known local bakery with a special place in our family history," Prince Leka explains.

© Blerta Celibashi/DNphotography Princess Geraldine blowing out candles on her castle-themed cake

"Remarkably, Reka was the same bakery that made the wedding cake for my grandparents, King Zog and Queen Geraldine, in 1938.

"The party brought together a variety of elements that made it truly memorable, with cherished friends, notable guests, and warm wishes all coming together to celebrate Princess Geraldine."

© Crown Prince Leka Prince Leka's grandfather King Zog's wedding cake in 1938

The prince has worked as an advisor within the Albanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and the Albanian President's Office and currently presides over the Queen Geraldine Foundation.

Prince Leka, who shares Geraldine with his former wife, Elia, reveals that "travelling across the country" with his daughter is one of their favourite ways to spend time together outside official duties and her schooling.

© Blerta Celibashi/DNphotography Geraldine and her friends had a magical time

"It allows us to share experiences and deepen our bond, all while discovering new places," he says. "Geraldine's vibrant energy and natural charisma have endeared her to so many Albanians, and it's a joy to witness her interact with the people with such openness and warmth."