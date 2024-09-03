Meet King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's grandchildren after Princess Sofia's pregnancy announcement

The Swedish royal family is set to welcome a new addition next year following Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's exciting announcement.

King Carl XVI Gustaf's son, 45, and his wife, 39, are expecting their fourth child in February 2025, the palace confirmed on Monday.

The tot, who will be eighth in line to throne when he or she is born, will be King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia's ninth grandchild.

The couple have three children – Crown Princess Victoria, 47, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine, 42.

Future queen Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, share two children – Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are already parents to three sons, Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and three-year-old Prince Julian.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting baby number four

Princess Madeleine has three children with financier Christopher O'Neill – Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, nine, and Princess Adrienne, six.

In 2019, King Carl XVI decided that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine's children would no longer be styled HRH as they are not expected to carry out royal duties in future. However, they have retained their princely titles, so the new baby will be prince or princess when he or she is born.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the Kings of Europe

Read on to find out more about King Carl XVI and Queen Silvia's eight grandchildren ahead of the new arrival…

1/ 8 © Getty Princess Estelle Princess Estelle, Duchess of Östergötland, born on 23 February 2012 at Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, is second in line to the Swedish throne, making her a future queen. She's set to make history when she ascends the throne as the first female in Swedish history to be born with the right to inherit the crown that cannot be superseded by the birth of a male heir, as well as the first person in Swedish history to be born of a female heir apparent. She counts her uncle Prince Carl Philip among her godparents as well King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. She began her education at Äventyret Preschool and has attended Campus Manilla School on Royal Djurgården since 2018.



2/ 8 © Getty Prince Oscar Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's son, Prince Oscar, Duke of Skåne arrived on 2 March 2016 at Karolinska University Hospital. His godparents include King Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and his aunt Princess Madeleine. He started at Lilla Kvikkjokk Montessori preschool on Royal Djurgården in Stockholm in 2017, and has since joined his sister Estelle at Campus Manilla.



3/ 8 © SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Prince Alexander Prince Carl and Princess Sofia became parents ten months after their wedding with the arrival of their eldest son, Prince Alexander, Duke of Södermanland at Danderyd Hospital on 19 April 2016. Alexander and his brothers typically join their parents at important family occasions such as the Victoria Day celebrations, an annual event which marks their aunt Crown Princess Victoria's birthday. The youngster also joined his father, Prince Carl Philip, at a motorsports event last month.



4/ 8 © Shutterstock Prince Gabriel Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's second son, Prince Gabriel Duke of Dalarna, was born on 31 August 2017 at Danderyd Hospital. The young prince was spotted enthusiastically waving to the crowds alongside his cousin Prince Oscar as the Swedish royals celebrated the king's 76th birthday in 2022.



5/ 8 © SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Prince Julian Prince Julian, Duke of Halland arrived on 26 March 2021 at Danderyd Hospital and was the first of King Carl XVI's grandchild to be born without a HRH title. The cheerful youngster joined his parents at the opening of a playground named in his honour in Varberg, Halland back in June.

6/ 8 © Shutterstock Princess Leonore Princess Madeleine's mini-me daughter, Princess Leonore, Duchess of Gotland was born at the Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York on 20 February 2014. The tot spent the first year of her life in the US city before the family moved to London in 2015, where her father Chris was working at the time. The family returned to the US in 2018, settling in Florida for six years. Madeleine, Christopher and their three children moved back to Sweden in June, where they are expected to continue their education. Crown Princess Victoria is one of Leonore's godparents.

7/ 8 © Shutterstock Prince Nicolas Madeleine and Chris' son, Prince Nicolas, Duke of Ångermanland was born on 15 June 2015 at Danderyds sjukhus. Nicolas is tenth in line to the throne behind his sister Leonore and his mother Madeleine, but will move down one place when his new baby cousin is born. Prince Carl Philip is godfather to his nephew Nicolas.

8/ 8 © Shutterstock Princess Adrienne Madeleine and Chris' youngest child is Princess Adrienne, Duchess of Blekinge, born on 9 March 2018 at Danderyds sjukhus. The couple did not choose any members of the royal family as Adrienne's godparents, opting for close friends and one of Chris' nieces.