Prince William joined by Heidi Klum, Robert Irwin and more stars at the Earthshot Prize Awards

The Prince of Wales stepped out for his "Super Bowl" moment as he joined a star-studded line-up at the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, South Africa.

Flying the flag for sustainable fashion, Prince William, 42, walked down the green carpet, wearing a vintage blazer with an apt Prince of Wales check blazer, sourced from a local vintage store in London and sustainable trainers from Purified Shoes, which contain zero plastic and are biodegradable.

The glittering awards ceremony, which celebrates innovative ideas to "repair the planet" took place in a sustainable eco-dome, where guests included supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow, and actor Billy Porter.

The 15 Earthshot finalists, whom Prince William met with earlier in the day at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, hail from the likes of France, Ghana, UK, Indonesia and Nepal.

The five categories, or Earthshots are: protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate.

The ceremony will be opened by composer and singer Lebo M, performing Circle Of Life from The Lion King in a pre-recorded performance from the top of Table Mountain.

The ceremony will be opened by composer and singer Lebo M, performing Circle Of Life from The Lion King in a pre-recorded performance from the top of Table Mountain.

1/ 6 © Pool Prince William Prince William arrived in style at the event wearing a vintage blazer sourced from a local store in London. The royal also wore sustainable shoes from Purified shoes, which contain zero plastic and are fully biodegradeable. Mary Allen, from Natural Fiber Welding who make Purified Shoes said: "I had no idea Prince William was going to be wearing the shoes until just before we got here. It's such a huge honour. "I was told he sourced them himself after learning of our product and it's a massive boost for us. Meeting all the finalists and being here is going to launch us onto massive things, we couldn't be prouder. Meeting Prince William today was a huge honour and you can sense the passion he has for this project."



2/ 6 © Chris Jackson Robert Irwin William spent several hours with Robert on Tuesday, and the son of conservationist Steve Irwin rocked a tuxedo as he arrived for on the green carpet.

3/ 6 © Chris Jackson Winnie Harlow International model Winnie looked sensational on the green carpet in her phenomenal ensemble.

4/ 6 © Pool Heidi Klum Heidi Klum was the picture of perfection at the green carpet, appearing in a gorgeous orange dress.

5/ 6 © Pool Billy Porter POSE star Billy looked sensational in his unique black and white suit.

6/ 6 © Chris Jackson Nina Dobrev Shaun White and Nina Dobrev looked stunning on the green carpet. Shaun was dashing in his tuxedo, while Nina looked splendid in her dress.

