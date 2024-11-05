Prince William meets Steve Irwin's son Robert during day 2 of Cape Town trip

The Prince of Wales was joined by Robert Irwin as he enjoyed a scenic nature walk up Signal Hill on the second day of his trip to Cape Town.

The Australian conservationist was announced as an Earthshot Ambassador earlier this year and spoke with the royal about his late father Steve's legacy.

Prince William, 42, also met with rangers and conservationists to discuss the importance of biodiversity, ahead of delivering what has been described as a landmark speech at the United for Wildlife Global Showcase.

Signal Hill is part of the wider Table Mountain National Park and is recognised as one of the world's most remarkable attractions.

Overlooking the city, the Park affords residents and visitors an opportunity to experience spectacular scenery, including Table Mountain, the city skyline and the Atlantic Ocean, while learning about the Cape Floral Kingdom World Heritage Site.

Rare and endangered plants make this area a biodiversity hotspot, in particular the unique fynbos, which constitute 80% of the species of the Cape Floral Kingdom.

After walking up Signal Hill, the future King spoke with park rangers, firefighters, mountain rescue volunteers, biodiversity experts and youth volunteers about the rich diversity of fauna and flora and the work that they do together to protect the environment while ensuring that residents and tourists are able to enjoy the Park.

Later today, William will have a high-level meeting with South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa, which has been described as a "follow-up" to the state visit made to the UK by Mr Ramaphosa in 2022.

The Prince and the president will sit down for talks later and be joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in the country for a meeting with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola.

Antony Phillipson, Britain’s high commissioner to South Africa, said about the royal visit: "I would just highlight that we are actually delighted to have the Prince of Wales here this week for Earthshot week, and we will be taking the opportunity of doing some bilateral events with him, and for him."

He added: "We very much see this as a follow-up to the state visit … which we continue to see here as a very historic moment between the UK and South Africa."

William will also attend Earthshot+, a day of conversations with world-leading experts aimed at enhancing the impact of the Earthshot Prize, with the event featuring a young environmentalist, an Earthshot trustee and Mr Lammy, among others.

