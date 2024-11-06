Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's sweet promise to daughter Princess Charlotte revealed as he continues solo trip in South Africa
Digital Cover royalty© Getty

Prince William's sweet promise to Princess Charlotte revealed

The Prince of Wales is attending the Earthshot Awards without his family

Millie Jackson
Content Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Prince William has revealed the adorable promise he made his daughter, Princess Charlotte, ahead of leaving home for his latest trip to South Africa to attend the Earthshot Awards

The Prince of Wales has taken a piece of his family with him to South Africa© Getty
The Prince of Wales has taken a piece of his family with him to South Africa

The heir to the throne has been spotted wearing a sweet bracelet in the style of the friendship bracelets popularised on the Eras Tour by fans of Taylor Swift, a nod to one of her lyrics: "Make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You've got no reason to be afraid." 

The royal has been spotted wearing a sweet gift from his daughter© Getty
The royal has been spotted wearing a sweet gift from his daughter

The blue and white bracelet, handmade by Princess Charlotte, was worn on the Prince's right wrist. The beads spell 'Papa', and when asked about the bracelet, Prince William explained the meaning behind it. 

"This is a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," he told the BBC. "She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised that I'd wear it and try not to lose it while I was out here." 

Prince William is not the only member of his family who has sported a friendship bracelet recently – Princess Charlotte wore one to Wimbledon, and her brother Prince George wore a bracelet to the Euro 2024 England-Spain match. 

Princess Charlotte, nine, had her dreams made when the royal Taylor Swift fan got to meet the singer in-person and attend the Eras Tour when Taylor played Wembley Stadium in June this year.  

The beaming royals got to meet Taylor backstage on the Eras Tour© Instagram
The beaming royals got to meet Taylor backstage on the Eras Tour

Alongside Prince George, 11, and her dad, Princess Charlotte beamed as she posed for a royal selfie with Taylor and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. 

Taylor captioned the post: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start." 

Prince William also appears to be a Taylor fan, as a video of him shimmying to 'Shake It Off' went viral. 

WATCH: Prince William dances with Taylor Swift

Zara Tindall, husband Mike and daughters Mia and Lena were also spotted dancing enthusiastically to the music, with Zara getting into the mood with a gold-sequined outfit. 

The British royals aren't the only ones to have enjoyed Taylor Swift's record-breaking concerts. Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece and Princess Olympia of Greece also enjoyed the Wembley show, taking to Instagram to share photos of their wrists, decked in friendship bracelets. 

The Greek royal family are also Taylor fans© Instagram
The Greek royal family are also Taylor fans

Prince William has had a busy few days since touching down in South Africa earlier this week, including meeting with Earthshot Prize finalists ahead of the awards ceremony on Wednesday evening. 

Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to Robert Irwin during his visit at Signal Hill on November 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa© Getty
Prince William wore the bracelet when he met environmentalist Robert Irwin

He told the group: "You are all amazing. You should be immensely proud of yourselves. The whole Earthshot team loved hearing about your ideas, the solutions you are all coming up with and I hope you've found it beneficial to be here together and creating a such great vibe.  

"We are here for you for the next 12 months and I want to get around to see as many of you as possible, but good luck tonight." 

WATCH: Prince William's bold new ambition

