Prince William's sweet promise to Princess Charlotte revealed

Prince William has revealed the adorable promise he made his daughter, Princess Charlotte, ahead of leaving home for his latest trip to South Africa to attend the Earthshot Awards.

The heir to the throne has been spotted wearing a sweet bracelet in the style of the friendship bracelets popularised on the Eras Tour by fans of Taylor Swift, a nod to one of her lyrics: "Make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You've got no reason to be afraid."

The blue and white bracelet, handmade by Princess Charlotte, was worn on the Prince's right wrist. The beads spell 'Papa', and when asked about the bracelet, Prince William explained the meaning behind it.

"This is a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," he told the BBC. "She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised that I'd wear it and try not to lose it while I was out here."

Prince William is not the only member of his family who has sported a friendship bracelet recently – Princess Charlotte wore one to Wimbledon, and her brother Prince George wore a bracelet to the Euro 2024 England-Spain match.

Princess Charlotte, nine, had her dreams made when the royal Taylor Swift fan got to meet the singer in-person and attend the Eras Tour when Taylor played Wembley Stadium in June this year.

Alongside Prince George, 11, and her dad, Princess Charlotte beamed as she posed for a royal selfie with Taylor and her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor captioned the post: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

Prince William also appears to be a Taylor fan, as a video of him shimmying to 'Shake It Off' went viral.

Zara Tindall, husband Mike and daughters Mia and Lena were also spotted dancing enthusiastically to the music, with Zara getting into the mood with a gold-sequined outfit.

The British royals aren't the only ones to have enjoyed Taylor Swift's record-breaking concerts. Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece and Princess Olympia of Greece also enjoyed the Wembley show, taking to Instagram to share photos of their wrists, decked in friendship bracelets.

Prince William has had a busy few days since touching down in South Africa earlier this week, including meeting with Earthshot Prize finalists ahead of the awards ceremony on Wednesday evening.

© Getty Prince William wore the bracelet when he met environmentalist Robert Irwin

He told the group: "You are all amazing. You should be immensely proud of yourselves. The whole Earthshot team loved hearing about your ideas, the solutions you are all coming up with and I hope you've found it beneficial to be here together and creating a such great vibe.

"We are here for you for the next 12 months and I want to get around to see as many of you as possible, but good luck tonight."

