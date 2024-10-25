The Prince of Wales will be joined by a list of famous faces when he travels to Cape Town, South Africa for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow will be among the names to present the winners from each of the five Earthshot categories, with the ceremony on 6 November to be hosted by award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter and TV presenter Bonang Matheba.

American-German model Heidi said ahead of her appearance: "As someone who uses my platform to advocate for a better future for our children, I am deeply inspired by The Earthshot Prize’s ambition to find and support solutions for a healthy planet.

"I am so happy to be a part of the incredible evening the Earthshot Awards has in store to celebrate innovators and encourage our youth to be part of building a better future."

There will also be special performances from Afrobeats star Davido, Tanzanian musical artist Diamond Platnumz, DJ Uncle Waffles and Grammy Award winner Lebo M, who is most famous for his vocals on The Lion King soundtrack and will be supported by the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

© Getty Lebo M will perform at the ceremony

Ahead of the bash, Earthshot Week will celebrate the 15 finalists from across the globe, with actor and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha serving as host across a series of events, alongside fellow Earthshot Global Ambassador, Robert Irwin.

Robert, who is the son of the late Steve Irwin, said ahead of the event: "Alongside my family, I have dedicated my life to conservation. I am beyond proud to be an Earthshot Global Ambassador and to help progress its urgent and ambitious approach to finding the most innovative solutions to the world’s biggest environmental challenges.

"The Earthshot Prize is one of my favourite moments to celebrate these innovations every year, and I am very excited to help bring this year’s Earthshot Week to life in Cape Town."

© Getty Robert Irwin with his mother, Terri, and sister, Bindi

William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 - an ambitious project which each year presents five category winners with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

Learn more about the initiative in the video below…

WATCH: What is Prince William's Earthshot Prize?

While the Princess of Wales joined her husband at the inaugural awards in London in 2021 and in Boston in 2022, she is not expected to travel to South Africa with William this year.

Last year, William made a solo trip to Singapore for the 2023 awards, while Kate remained in the UK to support Prince George during his first set of major exams.

