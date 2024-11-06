Prince William reveals question his kids George, Charlotte and Louis 'regularly' ask

The Prince of Wales has headed to South Africa for his Earthshot Awards and during his trip he caught up with Robert Irwin, the son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin.

The pair spoke about Steve's legacy, and as you can see in the clip below, the royal was quizzed by Robert about his own favourite animal. William joked that this was something his own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis often ask him.

WATCH: Find out Prince William's favourite African animal

"It's a really tough question. My children ask me this regularly. I think I'm going to have to say the cheetah…Yeah, I love cheetahs. Fantastic animals."

In response, Robert replied: "Cheetahs ok. Very cool, very cool…It’s chameleons for me. The unsung hero. I love them."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images William and Robert spoke of animals

Speaking after the event Robert, 20, said of his meeting with the Prince: "You can instantly tell that passion the rangers and volunteers have here on the ground here at Signal Hill rubs off on everyone.

"You just can't help but fall in love with this place. Prince William, myself and everyone here have certainly fallen in love with Cape Town. It's a beautiful location and the conservation work is being done here, it just fills my heart with hope."

© Getty The Prince of Wales is in South Africa

He added: "I really loved having a conversation with Prince William about the importance of support for rangers. They are on the front line of conservation and you have to remember that these days conservation can be a dangerous business.

"And it's really nice to know that Prince William is ensuring rangers are valued and they get the resources and the support they need. Very encouraging steps in the right direction. It's great that William is putting himself behind this. Protecting the environment is about protecting people too."

© Kensington Palace William and Kate's children love the natural world

William's eldest son has a keen love of animals, even meeting nature presenter Sir David Attenborough. In 2019, William revealed that George loved lizards, making the comment after seeing a monitor lizard during his trip to Pakistan.