King Charles set to host glam reception - Prince William, Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie to miss out

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host a glamorous reception next week to celebrate those who work within the television and film industry in the UK.

The glitzy occasion, held on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace, will also mark the centenary of the Film and TV Charity.

© Getty Images Charles will attend a glam reception next week

The charity was founded in 1924 and was initially started as a benevolent fund, supporting cinema workers and their families.

It now provides support to over 200,000 people working behind the scenes in hundreds of roles and has a focus on mental and physical health, financial wellbeing, and equity and inclusion.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also be attendance

Their Majesties will be joined by The Duke of Edinburgh, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Prince William, Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie aren't expected to make an appearance.

During the engagement, Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, will meet guests including directors, actors, TV presenters, stunt performers and costume designers and speak to representatives from organisations associated with the film and TV industry.

They will also get the opportunity to view several costumes and items from films including Titanic, Evil Under The Sun and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

© Getty Images King Charles is patron of the Film and Television Charity

Charles became patron of the Film and Television Charity after his mother Queen Elizabeth II who had previously held the patronage since 1952.

Later in the evening, Charles and Camilla will attend the Global Premiere of Gladiator II at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square. They are expected to be greeted by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, Colonel Jane Davis, the CEO of the Film and TV Charity, Mr Marcus Ryder, and the charity’s Chair, Ms Claire Tavernier.

Elsewhere, they will be introduced to the film's director, Sir Ridley Scott, in addition to cast members such as Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal.

© Aidan Monaghan Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II

The film's official synopsis reads: "Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."