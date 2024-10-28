King Charles and Queen Camilla spark unexpected reaction with loved-up photo

The King and Queen shared a beautiful photograph (above) to mark the end of their royal tour on Saturday, and it sparked a huge reaction from fans.

The portrait, taken by royal photographer for Getty, Chris Jackson, shows Charles and Camilla on a beach in Apia, Samoa.

The Queen, 77, looks elegant in a white tunic dress with blue embroidery, while her husband, dressed in a beige suit, smiles at her adoringly.

Their personal social media message read: "As our visits to Australia and Samoa come to a close, my wife and I would like to thank both nations for the warmest of welcomes and for the countless fond memories we will carry in our hearts for many years to come.

"Even when we are far apart in distance, the many close connections that unite us across the globe and through our Commonwealth family have been renewed, and will remain as profound as they are enduring."

Royal fans flocked to the comments to compliment the portrait and marvel at the success of the overseas trip.

"What a beautiful photo, look how he looks at his Queen," one wrote.

"What a beautiful photograph of our King & Queen! I feel very proud that they are such amazing ambassadors of our country! God save the King & Queen!!" another agreed, while a third said: "Gorgeous photograph showing the deep love, happiness and kindness each have for each other. The King's words are a mirror into his soul, long live our King and Queen."

A fourth commented: "The tour was a huge success! It was beautiful to see the warm welcome everywhere you two went and what a lovely picture."

© Getty At the farewell ceremony at the Siumu Village in Apia, Samoa

A palace official revealed that the King "genuinely loved" the tour and "genuinely thrived" on the Australian and Samoan programme, adding that the trip lifted “his spirits, his mood and his recovery.

"In that sense, the tour, despite its demands, has been the perfect tonic".

He went on to say the monarch took great strength from the Queen being there, not least because she "keeps it real".

© Getty Greeting well-wishes outside Sydney Opera House

Charles temporarily paused his cancer treatment while on the long-haul trip, but it's been confirmed that more overseas visits are planned for next year as he manages the disease.

It's understood that the King will fly abroad during the spring and autumn, the traditional periods for official foreign royal trips, provided doctors sanction the travel.

© Aaron Chown - PA Images Taking part in an 'ava ceremony in Samoa

The monarch has been receiving treatment as an out-patient for an undisclosed form of cancer since early February, and initially postponed all public-facing duties, continuing to work behind the scenes, and returned to events with the public in late April.

Despite one hiccup where he was confronted by Senator Lidia Thorpe in Parliament House in Canberra, the trip was overall positive, and Charles was "unruffled" by the outburst.

Highlights Down Under included the royal couple joining a community barbecue and greeting thousands of people outside Sydney Opera House, while in Samoa, they were given a warm welcome at various tea ceremonies.

