Princess Kate makes poignant appearance after Prince William's 'brutal year' confession – best photos

King Charles and the Princess of Wales led royals at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday as they took part in events over the weekend.

The event marked Kate's first public engagement since her appearance in Southport as she continues to ease herself back into work following the completion of her preventative chemotherapy for cancer earlier this year. The mum-of-three was joined by husband Prince William at the event.

Other royals who attended the event included Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The annual event, which takes place on the eve of Remembrance Day, is an opportunity for the nation to pay respect to those who served, and to those who sacrificed their lives during World War I.

Kate joined her husband for the poignant event

However, Queen Camilla was absent from the proceedings after the royal contracted a chest infection earlier in the week.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events.

The King appeared without Queen Camilla by his side

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."

On Thursday, Camilla was replaced by the Duchess of Gloucester at the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke's wife filled in for Camilla earlier in the week

