Princess Kate makes poignant appearance after Prince William's 'brutal year' confession – best photos
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" ceremony at Royal Albert Hall© CHRIS J RATCLIFFE

Saturday's Festival of Remembrance was Kate's first public engagement since Wimbledon

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
Updated: 2 minutes ago
King Charles and the Princess of Wales led royals at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday as they took part in events over the weekend.

The event marked Kate's first public engagement since her appearance in Southport as she continues to ease herself back into work following the completion of her preventative chemotherapy for cancer earlier this year. The mum-of-three was joined by husband Prince William at the event.

WATCH: Royal family moved during 2023's Festival of Remembrance

Other royals who attended the event included Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The annual event, which takes place on the eve of Remembrance Day, is an opportunity for the nation to pay respect to those who served, and to those who sacrificed their lives during World War I.

Kate Middleton and Prince William talking to men in suits© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Kate joined her husband for the poignant event

However, Queen Camilla was absent from the proceedings after the royal contracted a chest infection earlier in the week.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events.

Britain's King Charles III (C) arrives to attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" ceremony at Royal Albert Hall© Pool
The King appeared without Queen Camilla by his side

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."

On Thursday, Camilla was replaced by the Duchess of Gloucester at the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

Duke of Glocuester attending the Festival of Remembrance© WPA Pool
The Duke's wife filled in for Camilla earlier in the week

See the best photos below...

1/6

Kate Middleton in a black outfit© WPA Pool

Kate's appearance

The royal looked glamorous as she spoke with those present at the event.

2/6

Princess Anne in a black dress at the Festival of Remembrance© WPA Pool

Princess Anne's appearance

Princess Anne looked so elegant as she made her appearance at the event, wearing a beautiful black outfit.

3/6

Duchess of Gloucester in a black dress© WPA Pool

Duchess of Gloucester

After stepping in for Camilla, the Duchess appeared in a beautiful black dress for the service.

4/6

Sir Keir Starmer attending the Festival of Remembrance© WPA Pool

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was in attendance in a black suit and traditional poppy.

5/6

King Charles and Princess Anne clapping© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Applause

As the event progressed, Charles and Anne were seen applauding.

6/6

Front row (L-R) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" ceremony at Royal Albert Hall© CHRIS J RATCLIFFE

Family reunion

The annual event often sees numerous members of the royal family in attendance.

