The one staff member Prince William and Kate Middleton refuse to have at Adelaide Cottage

At the Prince and Princess of Wales's sprawling Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, there is one member of staff the royal couple reportedly won’t have.

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, William and Kate have ruled out employing a royal butler. The author made this revelation in his new book New King, New Court.

Adelaide Cottage is like something from a fairytale with its pink exterior

Robert wrote: “The couple did not seek to boost the staff numbers at Adelaide Cottage, not least because there would be little room to do so. Reports that the Prince was hiring a valet were knocked back.

"The Kensington Palace team does include a ‘yeoman’, a multi-tasking attendant who looks after everything from luggage to uniforms, but there is no 'gentleman's gentleman' on the staff. ‘And certainly no butler,’ adds one source. ‘It’s very much them at home with the kids.’"

On Wednesday, Prince William revealed another rule he and his wife Kate enforce in their family home, explaining how they encourage their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to stay climate-conscious.

The future King said in an interview with the BBC ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town: “Every family tries to do what they can to sort of help with the environment.”

The royals' home was featured in Kate's heartfelt video in September

He added: “We go through all the basics of recycling, making sure we minimise water use, and turning off lights when we leave the house and things like that… which is sensible in what we do around the environment, and I think every family has these conversations. You just try to do what you can.”

Most recently, their beautiful royal home was featured in a special video from Kate when she shared an update on her recovery journey from cancer back in September.

The family home was seen in a way it had never been before, with the royal couple giving fans an intimate glimpse into their personal lives with their children.