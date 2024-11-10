Prince Harry's unexpected involvement in Remembrance Day revealed despite missing family reunion

Prince Harry may not have been at the Remembrance Day Parade on Sunday with the rest of the royal family, but he did his bit to contribute to the poignant day.

The Duke made sure that a group of children involved in the Royal British Legion's march past the Cenotaph were treated to a sweet surprise ahead of their big moment.

The kind-hearted royal sent sweets to children's charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, who support hundreds of bereaved military children and young people.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: The royal family sing at the Remembrance Day parade

Harry is an ambassador for Scotty's and was only too happy to get involved. Scotty's was set up in 2010 by army widow Nikki Scott, whose husband Corporal Lee Scott died in Afghanistan in 2009, leaving behind his wife and two young children.

Speaking of Harry’s involvement, she said: "He’s very much in contact. He sent the children sweets today as well. They all have sweets in their pockets from Prince Harry."

© Getty Prince Harry donated sweets to children taking part in the Remembrance Day march on November 10

Scotty's helps children and their families with everything from group events to grants to help towards their education and development. Around 100 people from the charity, including 53 children and young people – many of whom were wearing their parent’s medals – attended the march on Sunday.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Harry wrote a letter to the charity, which was accompanied by a new photo of the royal wearing a black suit with a red poppy pinned to it, while wearing a yellow and black 'Scotty's scarf'. The colours were chosen to match those of the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment, where the charity's namesake, Corporal Lee 'Scotty' Scott, served before being killed in Afghanistan.

© Archewell Harry showed his support for the charity by wearing a Scotty's Scarf

In his letter to the charity, Harry wrote: "As we approach Remembrance Day, I want to take a moment to reflect on the profound significance of this occasion and what it means for each of you. This day is a time not only to honour the extraordinary sacrifices made by our service members but also to recognise the impact these sacrifices have on families, especially ones like yours."

Prince Harry is passionate about a lot of charities close to his heart

The father-of-two continued: "Each of you carries a unique story shaped by the bravery of a parent who served our country. I understand, perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age. It can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing.

"On this Remembrance Day, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the values that your loved ones instilled in you – courage, compassion and a sense of purpose. These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead.

© Samir Hussein Harry has been a supporter of Scotty's for many years

"As you gather to remember and celebrate, know that you are part of a larger community that stands with you, ready to uplift and support you. Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine brightly in the world. All they want is for you to be happy."

Founder Nikki previously said of Harry's involvement: "Prince Harry is completely dedicated to Scotty's and takes his role as Global Ambassador very seriously. He understands what it is like for our members to grow up without their parent, and he also knows the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

"It's become a bit of a tradition now, for The Duke to write to our members at Remembrance. They also received letters from him in 2022 and 2023 and it means so much to them to know he is thinking about them and their parents at this proud but difficult time."