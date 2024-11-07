Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappear together and show discreet display of affection in new video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a joint appearance as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex featured in a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children.

In the message, Harry said: "The first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children comes at a crucial time and, quite frankly, should not be required, but here we are. We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has becoming increasingly evident.

"While the necessity has always been apparent, it is now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action."

Meghan then added: "My husband and I recognise today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age.

The Duke and Duchess shared powerful statements

"At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning how every aspect of a child's life from their livelihood to their physical and mental wellbeing now operate within an online economy that has the power to both shape and misshape our connections."

Harry continued: "While the online world can help develop strategies to protect children from violence, it also introduces new risks such as from individuals who exploit gaps in our dated legal systems, which often don't account for today's digital realities. We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children.

© Getty Harry and Meghan founded the Parents Network

"That's why earlier this year, we launched the Parents Network, a support network for families dealing with online harm. Through trauma-informed practices, we help parents come together to forge strong bonds, offering healing support through community with the ultimate goal of prioritising safety at the source."

Meghan then said: "Parents from the Parents Network are sharing their personal stories about their families' experiences with you all this week. We hope their voices and message will reaffirm this room's commitment to taking a clear-eyed approach to the reality of violence targeting children in this digital age.

© Getty Violence against children is an issue close to Harry and Meghan's hearts

"Their stories have helped us to understand that as we better equip parents and caregivers and work to establish norms around the use of and access to technology as they relate to preventing violence, we must also commit to establishing standards that prioritise children's safety.

Harry concluded: "Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support. They are urging us to leverage the resources in this room to confront the new reality our youth is facing. We look forward to the actions and outcomes of the discussions that will take place here in Colombia and are grateful for the leadership, expertise and testimonies that will come together in this room to address all forms of violence targeting the most vulnerable in the world."

© Chris Jackson The royal couple spoke for two minutes

As the video concluded, Harry wrapped his arm around his wife's waist. For the speech, Harry wore a grey suit, while Meghan dazzled in a cashmere blazer from Ralph Lauren, which she previously wore while she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

Violence against children is an issue close to Harry and Meghan's hearts and earlier this year they undertook a tour around Colombia to speak on the issue.

© Getty Images Harry and Meghan visited Colombia to raise awareness on the issue

The Duke and Duchess were invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, who said she was moved after watching their Netflix docuseries.

"I saw the Netflix series about their life, their story and that moved me and motivated me to say that this is a woman who deserves to come to our country and tell her story and her exchange will undoubtedly be an empowerment to so many women in the world," Ms Marquez said.