Prince Harry surprises in solo photo at Montecito home and talks 'isolating' times

Prince Harry has shared a new photo from his Montecito home as he reflected on "isolating" times ahead of this weekend's Remembrance services.

The Duke of Sussex penned an emotional letter to charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, which he serves as the global ambassador for. The charity helps young people aged between 0 and 25 who have lost a family member who served in the military.

In the photo, Harry appeared in a black suit with a red poppy pinned to it, while wearing a 'Scotty's scarf', which is coloured yellow and black.

These colours were chosen to match those of the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment, where the charity's namesake, Corporal Lee 'Scotty' Scott, served before being killed in Afghanistan.

© Archewell Harry showed his support for the charity

In his letter to the charity, Harry wrote: "As we approach Remembrance Day, I want to take a moment to reflect on the profound significance of this occasion and what it means for each of you. This day is a time not only to honour the extraordinary sacrifices made by our service members but also to recognise the impact these sacrifices have on families, especially ones like yours."

The father-of-two continued: "Each of you carries a unique story shaped by the bravery of a parent who served our country. I understand, perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age. It can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing.

© Getty Harry has been a long-time supporter of the charity

Harry's letter than praised the charity before adding: "On this Remembrance Day, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the values that your loved ones instilled in you – courage, compassion and a sense of purpose. These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead.

"As you gather to remember and celebrate, know that you are part of a larger community that stands with you, ready to uplift and support you. Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine brightly in the world. All they want is for you to be happy."

© Tim Graham Harry reflected on losing a parent at a young age

The charity holds a special place in the Duke's heart and during one of his visits to the United Kingdom this year, he paid a personal visit to a play day hosted by the charity.

Speaking of the event, Harry said: "It was an honour to meet so many of the wonderful families Scotty's Little Soldiers supports.

© Getty Harry paid a special visit to the charity earlier in the year

"I have long believed in the mission of this charity, and I truly believe the work they do to foster community and create space for young people to connect, grieve, but also have fun together is life-changing. I am a huge supporter of their work, and very proud to be their first Global Ambassador."