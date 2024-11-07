Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry surprises in solo photo at Montecito home and talks 'isolating' times
Prince Harry in a grey suit against a black background© John Nacion

The Duke of Sussex lives in California with his family

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Prince Harry has shared a new photo from his Montecito home as he reflected on "isolating" times ahead of this weekend's Remembrance services.

The Duke of Sussex penned an emotional letter to charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, which he serves as the global ambassador for. The charity helps young people aged between 0 and 25 who have lost a family member who served in the military.

In the photo, Harry appeared in a black suit with a red poppy pinned to it, while wearing a 'Scotty's scarf', which is coloured yellow and black.

These colours were chosen to match those of the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment, where the charity's namesake, Corporal Lee 'Scotty' Scott, served before being killed in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry in a suit and a black and yellow scarf© Archewell
Harry showed his support for the charity

In his letter to the charity, Harry wrote: "As we approach Remembrance Day, I want to take a moment to reflect on the profound significance of this occasion and what it means for each of you. This day is a time not only to honour the extraordinary sacrifices made by our service members but also to recognise the impact these sacrifices have on families, especially ones like yours."

The father-of-two continued: "Each of you carries a unique story shaped by the bravery of a parent who served our country. I understand, perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age. It can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing.

Prince Harry in 2021© Getty
Harry has been a long-time supporter of the charity

Harry's letter than praised the charity before adding: "On this Remembrance Day, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the values that your loved ones instilled in you – courage, compassion and a sense of purpose. These will serve as your guiding light, helping you navigate the challenges ahead.

"As you gather to remember and celebrate, know that you are part of a larger community that stands with you, ready to uplift and support you. Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine brightly in the world. All they want is for you to be happy."

Diana, Princess of Wales, holding a young Prince Harry in her arms as she watches Trooping the Colour with Prince William, Lady Rose Windsor, Lady Davina Windsor and Princess Margaret from the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)© Tim Graham
Harry reflected on losing a parent at a young age

The charity holds a special place in the Duke's heart and during one of his visits to the United Kingdom this year, he paid a personal visit to a play day hosted by the charity.

Speaking of the event, Harry said: "It was an honour to meet so many of the wonderful families Scotty's Little Soldiers supports.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the launch of Team UK for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at the Honourable Artillery Company on October 29, 2019 in London, England. HRH is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty
Harry paid a special visit to the charity earlier in the year

"I have long believed in the mission of this charity, and I truly believe the work they do to foster community and create space for young people to connect, grieve, but also have fun together is life-changing. I am a huge supporter of their work, and very proud to be their first Global Ambassador."

