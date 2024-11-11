Prince Harry releases statement after missing family reunion in London

Prince Harry shared a statement on Monday paying tribute to veterans and service members amid ongoing commemorations for Veterans Day and Remembrance Day.

In his personal message, he wrote in part: "My Fellow Veterans, as we mark both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made both in times of conflict and peace.

© Getty Images Prince Harry issued a statement on Monday paying tribute to veterans and service members

"You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom, and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models. At a time of global uncertainty, remember the unity and purpose that defined your service, and do not hesitate to put that into action in your communities. That same spirit should guide all of us in facing today's challenges.

"Your example and morality demonstrate that true power lies in our ability to unite and confront the obstacles before us. As you continue to serve - making valued contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love - my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too.

© Getty Images The Duke lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children

The Duke finished by adding: "To all those who have served— past and present—I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future. I am honored to stand with you."

Prince Harry's statement comes after senior members of the British royal family reunited in London on Remembrance Sunday to honour Britain's fallen servicemen and women.

While Harry missed out, King Charles marked the poignant occasion alongside his sister Princess Anne, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and Sir Timothy Laurence.

© Getty Images King Charles lays his wreath during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph

As a mark of respect, the royals all wore red poppies to acknowledge those who died during conflict. The late Queen Elizabeth II used to wear five poppies and it is thought that they represented each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women.

© Getty Images Princess Kate was joined on the balcony by Duchess Sophie

Despite missing out, Harry contributed from afar by ensuring that a group of children involved in the Royal British Legion's march past the Cenotaph were treated to a sweet surprise ahead of their big moment.

The kind-hearted royal sent sweets to children's charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, who support hundreds of bereaved military children and young people.

Harry is an ambassador for Scotty's and was only too happy to get involved. Scotty's was set up in 2010 by army widow Nikki Scott, whose husband Corporal Lee Scott died in Afghanistan in 2009, leaving behind his wife and two young children.