Princess Kate misses out on important tradition despite making appearance alongside Prince William

The Princess of Wales made a sombre appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, but she appeared to miss out on an important tradition.

Kate watched proceedings from the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh, as the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh placed their wreaths at the foot of the memorial.

Usually the wreath is signed jointly by Prince William and Kate, but eagle-eyed royal fans spotted that this year it only featured the Prince's signature.

The message read: "In memory of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember them."

© Getty William and Kate's wreath in 2023 (left) and this year

The Princess of Wales's appearances over Remembrance weekend were only confirmed on Friday amid her gradual return to her public duties – and that might be the reason why she did not sign the wreath.

Kate, who completed chemotherapy on Friday, had only attended three major public events prior to the Festival of Remembrance and the Remembrance Sunday service.

In June, she accompanied her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour before standing on the balcony to watch the flypast.

© Getty Kate paid her respects at the service

A month later, she watched the Wimbledon men's final with daughter Charlotte and sister, Pippa Matthews.

Just a few weeks after releasing an emotive video message announcing she had completed her cancer treatment, Kate then made a surprise appearance alongside William in Southport where they met the three bereaved families affected by the tragic July attack and the first responders who helped at the scene.

Kate's latest appearances

The Princess stepped out for two very important and sombre appearances.

Firstly, at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night where she appeared visibly moved during a standing ovation for World War Two veterans.

© Getty Kate at the Festival of Remembrance

And on Sunday, she took her place on the balcony to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflicts during the service at the Cenotaph. The Duchess of Edinburgh was spotted placing a supportive hand on her niece-in-law's back after the ceremony.

© Getty A sweeet moment between Sophie and Kate

Kate wore black as a mark of respect at both outings, wearing what appeared to be a reworked Alexander McQueen pleated coat dress to the Festival of Remembrance and an upcycled Catherine Walker coat, with additional velvet bow on the collar, to the Cenotaph service.

