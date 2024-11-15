Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William shocks royals fans in first TikTok video - see his apology
Subscribe
Prince William shocks royals fans in first TikTok video - see his apology
Prince William split with photo of william being filmed on iphone© Getty

Prince William shocks royals fans in first TikTok video - see his apology

The Prince of Wales visited Ulster University on Thursday

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales proved he is the ultimate modern royal with a social media first on Thursday as he stepped out to visit Ulster University in Northern Ireland.

Prince William, 42, was spotted in his first TikTok as he was captured by a student, Samantha Johnson, who asked the royal to explain on camera why she would be late for her lecture to show her friend. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince William visits homelessness charity in Belfast

"Leslie, I'm very sorry we're late but they seem to be caught up and they wouldn't believe that you were here so just saying 'Hi'," King Charles' oldest son quipped. See the video below.

Fans were delighted by the light-hearted moment. "Interactions with royals are getting more and more unserious and I love that for them," wrote one viewer, while another commented: "Amazing that the future King [is] so down to earth."

A day for a modern royal

William's TikTok debut wasn't the only must-see moment from the royal outing. The Princess of Wales' husband couldn't resist hopping on the back of a motorbike, albeit a stationary one, as he tested the special effects in the Virtual Production Studio at the institution's Belfast City Campus.

Prince William on a motorbike© Getty
William tested out a stationary motorbike

"Any excuse to get on a motorbike!," the Prince joked, adding: "I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin."

Royals on the phone

William's wife Kate has also been known to surprise fans by talking to a royal follower on the phone while engaging with the public on an outing. 

Kate spoke to a royal fan over the phone© Getty
Kate spoke to a royal fan over the phone

In 2023, the Princess took a stroll down the Mall prior to the King's coronation where she met well-wishers, one of whom told her that their friend was unable to make the event due to illness. 

"Are you feeling okay?," Kate asked the absent well-wisher as she spoke to her on her friend's phone. "Come and say 'Hi' Julie when you're back over here and I hope you feel better soon."

Princess Kate wore her Whistles blouse for a phone call© YouTube
The Princess rarely uses a phone in public

It is a rarity to see the royal couple using a mobile phone in public though they are believed to use them behind closed doors.

Prince William takes phone call at Indian Streatery© Getty
Prince William took a phone call during a visit to Indian Streatery in 2023

DISCOVER: Prince William shares rare update on George, Charlotte and Louis' future royal roles 

The Waleses use their official Instagram account to share updates on their engagements and charitable endeavours, as well as sweet updates on special occasions such as the birthdays of their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More