Prince William shocks royals fans in first TikTok video - see his apology

The Prince of Wales proved he is the ultimate modern royal with a social media first on Thursday as he stepped out to visit Ulster University in Northern Ireland.

Prince William, 42, was spotted in his first TikTok as he was captured by a student, Samantha Johnson, who asked the royal to explain on camera why she would be late for her lecture to show her friend.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William visits homelessness charity in Belfast

"Leslie, I'm very sorry we're late but they seem to be caught up and they wouldn't believe that you were here so just saying 'Hi'," King Charles' oldest son quipped. See the video below.

Fans were delighted by the light-hearted moment. "Interactions with royals are getting more and more unserious and I love that for them," wrote one viewer, while another commented: "Amazing that the future King [is] so down to earth."

A day for a modern royal

William's TikTok debut wasn't the only must-see moment from the royal outing. The Princess of Wales' husband couldn't resist hopping on the back of a motorbike, albeit a stationary one, as he tested the special effects in the Virtual Production Studio at the institution's Belfast City Campus.

© Getty William tested out a stationary motorbike

"Any excuse to get on a motorbike!," the Prince joked, adding: "I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin."

Royals on the phone

William's wife Kate has also been known to surprise fans by talking to a royal follower on the phone while engaging with the public on an outing.

© Getty Kate spoke to a royal fan over the phone

In 2023, the Princess took a stroll down the Mall prior to the King's coronation where she met well-wishers, one of whom told her that their friend was unable to make the event due to illness.

"Are you feeling okay?," Kate asked the absent well-wisher as she spoke to her on her friend's phone. "Come and say 'Hi' Julie when you're back over here and I hope you feel better soon."

© YouTube The Princess rarely uses a phone in public

It is a rarity to see the royal couple using a mobile phone in public though they are believed to use them behind closed doors.

© Getty Prince William took a phone call during a visit to Indian Streatery in 2023

DISCOVER: Prince William shares rare update on George, Charlotte and Louis' future royal roles

The Waleses use their official Instagram account to share updates on their engagements and charitable endeavours, as well as sweet updates on special occasions such as the birthdays of their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.