The Prince of Wales has said that school takes priority over public duties for his three young children.

In an interview with UK print media in South Africa after concluding his visit in support of the Earthshot Prize Awards, Prince William was asked what he was looking forward to in 2025 after a "brutal year" amid his wife and father's cancer diagnoses, and whether Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, will join more public engagements.

The Wales children have attended major royal events in the last couple of years, including Trooping the Colour, the King's coronation and sporting events, such as Wimbledon and the Euros.

But the Prince stressed the importance of his children's education above their royal duties, for now.

"Family-wise, you'll have to wait a little bit longer because obviously they’re at school and I think that takes priority over everything else," William said. "But I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up."

The future King also spoke about changing the nature of the monarchy and carving out his unique role, having taken the Earthshot Prize around the world to four different countries so far.

"It's hard to describe what that is all about, but I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation," William said. "And to give you more an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis are focusing on their studies for now

While Kensington Palace emphasised his role as an emerging global statesman ahead of his South Africa, during which he had an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa, for William, his focus is how and his wife, the Princess of Wales, can make a difference through their various philanthropic initiatives under their Royal Foundation.

© Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales meets the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa

"It's more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people," the Prince continued. "And I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people's lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.

"So that's what I'm trying to bring, that's what Catherine is trying to bring as well. And I sit here right now doing Earthshot and doing all the projects I'm doing, like Homewards as well. And who knows what's going to come next, but it all centres around those values of trying to help deliver change and make those lives better."

