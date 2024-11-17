King Frederik makes big change that other monarchs could follow

King Frederik of Denmark has introduced a major change towards the end of his first year on the throne.

While his first year as King has thus far been relatively stable and akin to his mother Queen Margrethe's reign, Frederik, 56, has now put an end to the system of Kongelig Hofleverandør (royal warrants of appointment).

© Getty Images King Frederik ascended to the throne in January this year

These royal warrants of appointment were previously given to companies or merchants who regularly supplied goods or services to the Danish Royal House.

Popular among British royals, the title essentially signified that a particular product had been given the royal seal of approval.

© Getty Images King Frederik has introduced a major change

Products currently displaying the royal coat of arms in Denmark include paint for boats, pharmacies, jams, jewellery, tablecloths, chocolates and furniture. They are all Danish companies, manufacturers and producers, except when it comes to beverages.

Indeed the Danish seal is also found on five foreign brands: French cognac and champagne, Scotch whiskey, Port wine and mineral water from Sweden.

It's believed that Frederik is keen to do away with the system which he views as outdated. Aside from wanting to support a wider range of brands, the Danish monarch also reportedly argues that the list of warrants includes suppliers who no longer supply to the court.

© Getty Images King Frederik and Queen Mary alongside their four children and Queen Margrethe

While the system is still in place in both the UK and Sweden, there's every chance that future kings such as Prince William may look to follow suit and emulate the Danish monarchy.

The Prince of Wales has already spoken about the changing nature of the monarchy, hinting that his own role is set to change.

© Getty Images Prince William and King Frederik at the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and England

In an interview with UK print media in South Africa after concluding his visit in support of the Earthshot Prize Awards, the future King said: "It's hard to describe what that is all about, but I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William's passionate Earthshot speech in full

"And to give you more of an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."

While Kensington Palace emphasised his role as an emerging global statesman ahead of his South Africa visit, during which he had an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa, for William, his focus is how he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, can make a difference through their various philanthropic initiatives under their Royal Foundation.

© Getty Images Prince William wants to carry out duties with a smaller 'r' in the 'royal'

"It's more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people," the Prince continued. "And I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people's lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.

"So that's what I'm trying to bring, that's what Catherine is trying to bring as well. And I sit here right now doing Earthshot and doing all the projects I'm doing, like Homewards as well. And who knows what's going to come next, but it all centres around those values of trying to help deliver change and make those lives better."