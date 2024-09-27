Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary and King Frederik share major family change - details
Subscribe
Queen Mary and King Frederik share major family change - details
Frederik, Mary and their children at Christian's graduation© Getty

Queen Mary and King Frederik share major family change

The Danish royals have been staying at Fredensborg Castle  

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
43 minutes ago
Share this:

It's all change for the Danish royal family as King Frederik, Queen Mary and their children officially move to their winter residence, the palace has confirmed.

The couple have been based at their country home, Fredensborg Castle and the Chancellery House, throughout the summer, which is located 24 miles north of Copenhagen.

Frederik and Mary have returned to King Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in the heart of Copenhagen, as is tradition for the Danish monarch during the winter months.

The couple have four children – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Isabella, Vincent and Josephine started the new school year last month, while Christian began his gap year in East Africa at the beginning of September.

The Danish palace said that the future king "will be involved in the day-to-day running of two farms, which will, among other things, involve practical and administrative tasks as well as giving the Crown Prince an insight into local nature conservation".

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark are welcomed at Fredensborg Castle© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary were welcomed at Fredensborg Castle in May

Christian's time during his secondment will remain private and he plans to return home to Denmark in December.

The Danish royals traditionally celebrate Christmas at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus, but King Frederik and Queen Mary's plans for the festive season are yet to be confirmed.

Frederik ascended the throne on 14 January, following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: King Frederik's emotional balcony appearance after ascension

On Thursday evening, the king and queen put on a glamorous display as they attended a dinner in honour of the 400th anniversary of the Stock Exchange in the Danish capital.

View post on Instagram
 

Frederik looked smart in a black tuxedo while Mary wowed in a strapless monochrome floral gown by Danish designer, Lasse Spangenberg.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Mary queen of fashion!

The Danish king and queen travel all over the country and overseas for their royal duties and the pair have hit the ground running since the start of their reign.

Australian-born Mary will pay an official visit to Brazil from 2 to 5 October with Climate, Energy and Supply Minister Lars Aagaard to focus on Danish-Brazilian cooperation on biodiversity, health and the fight against violence against women.

LISTEN: Why the Princess of Wales decided to release incredible family video

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More