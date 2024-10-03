Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary travels overseas for solo trip without King Frederik - see photos
Queen Mary standing on observation tower at Museum of Amazon© Getty

Queen Mary travels overseas for solo trip without King Frederik

 The Danish queen is on a four-day visit to Brazil

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary explored the Amazon Rainforest as she kicked off her four-day solo visit to Brazil on Wednesday.

The Danish queen, 52, looked effortlessly chic in a sage green utility shirt and brown cargo trousers as she took a boat trip on the Amazon River and visited part of the rainforest nature reserve.

In the evening, Mary met with the governor of the state of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, at Teatro Amazonas, a theatre and opera house in the centre of Manaus.

Mary is on an official trip to the South American country from 2 to 5 October with Climate, Energy and Supply Minister Lars Aagaard to focus on Danish-Brazilian cooperation on biodiversity, health and the fight against violence against women.

See the best photos from the first day of her trip.

Queen Mary of Denmark takes a boat trip along a stretch of the Amazon River in Manaus, Brazil© ALVES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Boat trip

The visit began with a boat trip, where Mary learned about the Amazon's river systems. We love this picture of the queen looking out across the river from the boat.

Mary taking a walk through the forest reserve in Brazil© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Forest walk

At the Adolpho Ducke forest reserve, Mary got an insight into the challenges of the Amazon region and solutions in relation to combating environmental related crime. Denmark has previously pledged support for the Amazon Foundation, which fights illegal deforestation of the rainforest and promotes sustainable development.

Mary on the observation tower during a visit to the Museum of the Amazon© Getty

Incredible views

The Amazon Rainforest is called by some the "lungs of the world" and Mary got to witness its beauty up close from a 42-metre observation tower at the Museum of the Amazon (MUSA).

Queen Mary wearing purple blouse and green skirt in Brazil© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Evening look

On Wednesday evening, the royal made a glamorous appearance as she met with the Governor of the state of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, at the Teatro Amazonas.

Governor of Amazonas state Wilson Lima offers a gift to Denmark's Queen Mary in Teatro Amazonas in Manaus, Brazil© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Outfit details

Mary wowed in a Jesper Hovring fuchsia blouse, a green patterned skirt and gold sandals with matching statement earrings.

