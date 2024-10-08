Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary reunite to host first state visit - best photos
King Frederik and Queen Mary reunite to host first state visit - best photos
Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at Icelandic gala dinner

King Frederik and Queen Mary reunite to host first state visit - best photos

The Danish monarch hosted Iceland's President at a gala dinner

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
11 minutes ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary wowed as they hosted Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir and her husband Björn Skúlason at a glittering gala diner at Christiansborg Palace on Tuesday night. 

The Danish royal couple hosted their first incoming state visit since Frederik's reign began in January. 

It comes just days after Queen Mary, 52, returned from a four-day official visit to Brazil, where the focus was on biodiversity, health and the fight against violence against women.

Frederik, 56, donned military uniform while Mary dazzled in a sequined midnight blue gown by Jesper Høvring and the Pearl Poire tiara, which she debuted back in May on her outgoing state visit to Norway.

See the best photos from the gala dinner...

1/7

Queen Mary wowed in the reworked gown© Shutterstock

Making an entrance

The couple were greeted by a guard of honour as they made their way into the Knights' Hall at Christiansborg Palace. 

Mary first wore the Jesper Høvring creation at the Bambi Awards in Berlin in October 2014, and since then, the dress has been reworked many times.

She last worn the gown with its full glittering skirt for her son Crown Prince Christian's 18th birthday dinner last October.  

2/7

Point de Vue Out Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (14768424p) Queen Mary during the State Banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, on the first day of the two day state visit by the Icelandic President to Denmark. State Visit from Iceland to Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark - 8 Oct 2024© Shutterstock

Royal jewels

Queen Mary sported the Pearl Poire tiara, which she debuted on the state visit to Norway in May. 

She wore it with the Antique Diamond Parure and earrings - a collection of jewels that became  synonymous with Queen Margrethe during her 52-year reign. 

The diamond and pearl tiara was commissioned as a wedding gift from King Frederich Wilhelm III of Prussia to his daughter, Princess Louise, upon her marriage to Prince Frederick of the Netherlands in 1825.

The jewels were then inherited by Princess Louise's daughter, Queen Louise of Sweden and Sweden, and then later, left to her daughter, Louise, who was Queen of Denmark from 1906 to 1912.


3/7

King Frederik, Queen Mary during the State Banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen© Shutterstock

Historic first

The lengthy guest list included members from the Danish government and parliament, as well as delegates from Iceland and royal aides. 

4/7

Princess Benedikte during the State Banquet at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen© Shutterstock

Princess Benedikte

Joining the couple on the night was Frederik's aunt, Princess Benedikte, who looked elegant in a lavender gown and the Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg Fringe tiara.


5/7

Greeting President Halla Tomasdottir and her husband Bjorn Skulason © Shutterstock

The state visit begins

The day began with the royal couple welcoming the President and her husband at Nordre Toldbod in Copenhagen, where they arrived by boat. This was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and an official reception at Amalienborg.

6/7

King Frederik X of Denmark (2ndL) and Queen Mary of Denmark (L) pose with Iceland's President Halla Tomasdottir (2R) and her husband Bjorn Skulason at Amalienborg Castle© Getty

Day one schedule

The royal couple and the presidential couple then visited Jónshús, an Icelandic cultural centre in the city centre before heading to the Folketing (Danish Parliament), and then viewing the Arnamagnæanske Samling (manuscripts that date back to the Middle Ages) at the University of Copenhagen.

7/7

Queen Mary wearing purple dress and headband© Shutterstock

Mary's first look

The Danish queen rewore her purple coat dress from King Charles's coronation, which was made by Danish designer Søren Le Schmidt. 

She wore her brunette locks in loose waves, accessorising with a matching headband. 

