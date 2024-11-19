Paul Mescal makes surprising comment about encounter with King Charles

Paul Mescal went viral once again after he was asked about meeting King Charles at the Gladiator II premiere.

The King spent the evening of his 76th birthday at the glitzy event in Leicester Square without his wife, Queen Camilla, who was recovering from a chest infection. Charles met with the cast including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul with whom he shared a few words.

In a video posted by Variety from the LA premiere of the film on Monday, the County Kildare native revealed that meeting His Majesty "wasn't on the list of priorities" as he is Irish.

Ireland achieved independence in 1921 after eight centuries of political and military involvement and still remains a point of contention.

"It's never something I thought was on the bingo cards," he told the publication.

© WPA Pool King Charles attended the premiere on the eve of his 76th birthday

He added: "I'm Irish, so it's not on the list of priorities, but it's an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him. So to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special."

Asked what he said to the King, Paul said: "You just kind of nod along and, err... I found it kind of hard to hear what he was saying because your head is in such a frenzy. So you're kind of just nodding along and smiling."

Fans praised Paul for his honesty about the interaction and took to social media to share their thoughts. One penned: "He handled this really well. Didn’t give any headlines but didn’t lie either."

A second added: "He understands the importance of such an event for the legendary director."

The King is patron of the Film and TV Charity, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II, a patronage he took over from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who held the title since 1952.

Ahead of the premiere, Camilla apologised to director Ridley for her absence: "I am so sorry I’m not coming tonight. I’d be coughing throughout it," she said during a reception at the Film and TV Charity held at Buckingham Palace.