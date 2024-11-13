King Charles reveals why he was 'reduced to tears' this week

The King said he had been "reduced to tears" by his wife's documentary on domestic abuse as he welcomed the stars of Gladiator II to Buckingham Palace ahead of its glittering world premiere on Wednesday afternoon.

Actor Damian Lewis who is currently starring as Henry VIII in Wolf Hall told Charles that he watched the Queen's recent television documentary and how moved he had been by it. "It's very moving, isn't it?" His Majesty said. "I think BAFTA are interested in it." He added: "Will you please give your fellow actors my regards. They are just brilliant in it."

The King also spoke to two of the makers of the Queen’s programme, Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt and Kerene Barefield, and told them he had been "reduced to tears" when he watched a preview of it in Scotland. He added: "I really am very proud."

Charles was joined by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the reception, but Camilla did not stay for the whole engagement with her diary adjusted this week to aid her recovery from a chest infection.

The event at the King's historic royal residence also marked the centenary of the Film and TV Charity, of which Charles has become patron, following in the footsteps of his late mother Elizabeth II who held the role since 1952.

As well as meeting some of the star-studded cast at the palace, the royals viewed costumes and props from films such as Titanic and Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World, as well as the late Dame Maggie Smith's costume from the 1982 film Evil Under The Sun.

On the eve of his 76th birthday, the King will later make a solo outing to the glitzy global premiere of the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square after Camilla pulled out of attending the red carpet affair



© WPA Pool Ridley Scott Although some of the main stars from Gladiator II missed the reception, Charles did shake hands with director Ridley Scott.



© WPA Pool Penelope Keith The royals met several icons of the silver screen, with the King shaking hands with The Good Life star Penelope Keith.

© WPA Pool Lenny Henry Charles was reunited with Sir Lenny Henry and the pair shared a laugh with Baroness Floella Benjamin.

© WPA Pool Henry Golding The royals spoke with leading actors including Last Christmas star Henry Golding.

© WPA Pool Fiona Bruce Charles shook hands with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce, while also chatting to star Gyles Brandreth.



© WPA Pool Lucien Laviscount The monarch smiled as he spoke to Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount.

© WPA Pool Fearne Cotton Fearne Cotton looked radiant in a red outfit as she spoke to the King.

© WPA Pool Owen Teale Line of Duty star Owen shook the monarch's hand as they chatted.

