King Charles reveals why he was 'reduced to tears' this week
King Charles laughing with Gurinder Chahdam with Queen Camilla in the background© WPA Pool

The King will attend the Gladiator II premiere on Wednesday night

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
21 minutes ago
The King said he had been "reduced to tears" by his wife's documentary on domestic abuse as he welcomed the stars of Gladiator II to Buckingham Palace ahead of its glittering world premiere on Wednesday afternoon.

Actor Damian Lewis who is currently starring as Henry VIII in Wolf Hall told Charles that he watched the Queen's recent television documentary and how moved he had been by it. "It's very moving, isn't it?" His Majesty said. "I think BAFTA are interested in it."  He added: "Will you please give your fellow actors my regards. They are just brilliant in it."

The King also spoke to two of the makers of the Queen’s programme, Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt and Kerene Barefield, and told them he had been "reduced to tears" when he watched a preview of it in Scotland. He added: "I really am very proud."

Charles was joined by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the reception, but Camilla did not stay for the whole engagement with her diary adjusted this week to aid her recovery from a chest infection.

The event at the King's historic royal residence also marked the centenary of the Film and TV Charity, of which Charles has become patron, following in the footsteps of his late mother Elizabeth II who held the role since 1952.

As well as meeting some of the star-studded cast at the palace, the royals viewed costumes and props from films such as Titanic and Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World, as well as the late Dame Maggie Smith's costume from the 1982 film Evil Under The Sun.

On the eve of his 76th birthday, the King will later make a solo outing to the glitzy global premiere of the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square after Camilla pulled out of attending the red carpet affair

King Charles shaking hands with Ridley Scott© WPA Pool

Ridley Scott

Although some of the main stars from Gladiator II missed the reception, Charles did shake hands with director Ridley Scott.


King Charles shaking hands with Penelope Keith© WPA Pool

Penelope Keith

The royals met several icons of the silver screen, with the King shaking hands with The Good Life star Penelope Keith.

King Charles shaking hands with Lenny Henry; Floella Benjamin stands in the background© WPA Pool

Lenny Henry

Charles was reunited with Sir Lenny Henry and the pair shared a laugh with Baroness Floella Benjamin.

King Charles shaking hands with Henry Golding© WPA Pool

Henry Golding

The royals spoke with leading actors including Last Christmas star Henry Golding.

King Charles shaking hands with Fiona Bruce, standing next to them is Gyles Brandreth© WPA Pool

Fiona Bruce

Charles shook hands with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce, while also chatting to star Gyles Brandreth.


King Charles shaking hands with Lucien Laviscount© WPA Pool

Lucien Laviscount

The monarch smiled as he spoke to Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount.

King Charles speaking with Fearne Cotton© WPA Pool

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton looked radiant in a red outfit as she spoke to the King.

King Charles shaking hands with Owen Teale© WPA Pool

Owen Teale

Line of Duty star Owen shook the monarch's hand as they chatted.

