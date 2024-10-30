King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy lavish Indian spa break following 10-day Australia tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed a spa break in India en route to the UK from their 10-day tour of Australia and Samoa.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed that Their Majesties had a short, private stopover in India to help break the long journey back from Samoa and will return to the UK on Wednesday.

© Pool The break away came just as Charles and Camilla are wrapped up their 10-day tour

Whilst in India, the King and Queen enjoyed some much-needed rest and recovery, booking themselves into SOUKYA, an exclusive £3,000-a-week resort in Bangalore, beloved by A-listers from Emma Thompson to Desmond Tutu, according to MailOnline.

The publication reported that during their stay, Charles and Camilla "started with morning yoga sessions, followed by breakfast and rejuvenation treatments before a healthy vegetarian lunch.

"A second round of therapies follows the mid-day meal, ending with a meditation session before dinner and lights out by 9 pm." Camilla reportedly checked into the resort on her way to the recent tour.

WATCH: King Charles And Queen Camilla Wrap Up Tour Of Australia And Samoa

The resort, which the royals have visited numerous times, is run by Dr Issac Mathai, who previously remarked that members of the Firm are "the least demanding of my guests."

According to The Independent, Dr Issac said of Camilla's commitment to her stay: "She does not miss even a session of morning yoga and diligently attends all the treatments we arrange for her," adding that she and King Charles "love the food to the extent that they are ready to bring their royal chefs to India to train them – and have often expressed their wish to do so.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

"One time, she wanted us to pack the soup we make here and take it with her on her private jet, and we, of course, agreed!"

"We are very excited to see them again at Soukya. They are our least demanding guests and soak in every bit of our retreat... be it the morning yoga, the sattvic food – which is strictly vegetarian – [or] the Ayurvedic treatments," Dr Issac added.