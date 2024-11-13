Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles leads Gladiator II stars at glitzy premiere – as Queen Camilla misses out
King Charles in a black suit© Dave Benett

The monarch hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace earlier on Wednesday

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
Updated: 2 minutes ago
King Charles has joined the stars of Gladiator II at the film's glitzy premiere at Leicester Square. The monarch joined actors like Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, alongside director Ridley Scott.

Although His Majesty was supposed to be joined by wife Queen Camilla, she decided to skip the event as she continues to recover from a chest infection. At the event, Charles looked dapper in a black bow tie, white shirt and black jacket  as he stood with the likes of Paul, Denzel and Pedro Pascal.

WATCH: See the trailer for Gladiator II

Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla had hosted a reception to mark the centenary of the Film and TV charity. Charles has been the patron of the charity since 2022, following the death of his mother, the late Queen.

See below for the best pictures from the night...

1/11

Pedro Pascal in a black suit with a white tie© Shane Anthony Sinclair

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal cast a dashing figure at the premiere in his suave black suit, paired with a white tie.


2/11

Pedro Pascal in a black shirt and black trousers© Shane Anthony Sinclair

Pedro Pascal

Pedro takes on a starring role in the film and the actor looked handsome on the red carpet with his all-black outfit.

3/11

Denzel Washington in a black suit© Samir Hussein

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington has a major role in the film and he cast an imposing figure in his black suit for the evening.

4/11

Connie Nielsen in a blue dress© Samir Hussein

Connie Nielsen

Connie looked absolutely stunning at the event as the actress donned a mesmerising blue dress.

5/11

Derek Jacobi with his arms crossed in a black suit© Shane Anthony Sinclair

Derek Jacobi

Veteran actor Derek returned to the sequel and he brought a regal elegance to the proceedings.

6/11

Giannina Scott in a blue dress and Ridley Scott in black suit© Shane Anthony Sinclair

Ridley Scott

Director Ridley was joined by wife Giannina for the premiere of his latest film.

7/11

Andrew Scott in a diamond jumper and navy trousers© Dave Benett

Andrew Scott

Andrew reunited with his All of Us Strangers co-star Paul at the premiere, and Andrew turned heads with his beautiful outfit.

8/11

Matt Lucas in a blue suit© Dave Benett

Matt Lucas

Former Doctor Who star Matt was overjoyed to be at the premiere.

9/11

Nadiya Bychkova in a silver dress© Dave Benett

Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly star Nadiya decided to fly solo as she attended the premiere in an eye-catching silver dress.

10/11

Jodie Turner-Smith in maroon dress© Shane Anthony Sinclair

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie resembled a goddess as she hit the red carpet in a beautiful maroon dress.

11/11

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi in black outfits© Dave Benett

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi

Kelly and husband Jeremy added to the star power at the event.

