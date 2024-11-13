King Charles leads Gladiator II stars at glitzy premiere – as Queen Camilla misses out

King Charles has joined the stars of Gladiator II at the film's glitzy premiere at Leicester Square. The monarch joined actors like Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, alongside director Ridley Scott.

Although His Majesty was supposed to be joined by wife Queen Camilla, she decided to skip the event as she continues to recover from a chest infection. At the event, Charles looked dapper in a black bow tie, white shirt and black jacket as he stood with the likes of Paul, Denzel and Pedro Pascal.

WATCH: See the trailer for Gladiator II

Earlier in the day, Charles and Camilla had hosted a reception to mark the centenary of the Film and TV charity. Charles has been the patron of the charity since 2022, following the death of his mother, the late Queen.

See below for the best pictures from the night...

1/ 11 © Shane Anthony Sinclair Paul Mescal Paul Mescal cast a dashing figure at the premiere in his suave black suit, paired with a white tie.



2/ 11 © Shane Anthony Sinclair Pedro Pascal Pedro takes on a starring role in the film and the actor looked handsome on the red carpet with his all-black outfit.

3/ 11 © Samir Hussein Denzel Washington Denzel Washington has a major role in the film and he cast an imposing figure in his black suit for the evening.

4/ 11 © Samir Hussein Connie Nielsen Connie looked absolutely stunning at the event as the actress donned a mesmerising blue dress.

5/ 11 © Shane Anthony Sinclair Derek Jacobi Veteran actor Derek returned to the sequel and he brought a regal elegance to the proceedings.

6/ 11 © Shane Anthony Sinclair Ridley Scott Director Ridley was joined by wife Giannina for the premiere of his latest film.

7/ 11 © Dave Benett Andrew Scott Andrew reunited with his All of Us Strangers co-star Paul at the premiere, and Andrew turned heads with his beautiful outfit.

8/ 11 © Dave Benett Matt Lucas Former Doctor Who star Matt was overjoyed to be at the premiere.

9/ 11 © Dave Benett Nadiya Bychkova Strictly star Nadiya decided to fly solo as she attended the premiere in an eye-catching silver dress.

10/ 11 © Shane Anthony Sinclair Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie resembled a goddess as she hit the red carpet in a beautiful maroon dress.