Real reason King Charles and Queen Camilla will not use the word 'walkabout' during next royal tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not be using the word "walkabout" on their upcoming royal tour.

The trip to Australia and Samoa, which is set to take place from Friday 18 to Saturday 26 October, will see the royal couple say "an opportunity to meet the public" when referring to meeting with royal watchers. Walkabouts are incredibly familiar to British royal watchers, and the idea was initiated by Queen Elizabeth II as an informal way for members of the public to meet the British royal family.

© Getty King Charles III on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace

The aide's use of the phrase is to ensure sensitivity towards the Aboriginal community, who use the word to describe an individual’s journey through the bush into the Australian Outback, sometimes undertaken as a rite of passage into adulthood.

© Getty Charles and Camilla at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast

The exciting tour will also see the King and Queen visit Samoa. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "In both countries, Their Majesties' engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen's work."

A spokesperson previously explained that Charles and Camilla had hoped to also visit New Zealand during their stint abroad, but that it would not be possible due to the King's ongoing battle with undisclosed cancer.

"There had been some hope earlier in the year for Their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand. On the doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place.

"We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where Their Majesties can get to."

Whilst Charles is Down Under, he will meet with Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer to hear about the work they do to help those affected by melanoma, a common form of skin cancer.

Meanwhile, Camilla's programme in Australia will focus on literacy and her desire to raise awareness of domestic and family violence. She will meet children participating in a Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition workshop, and in Canberra, she will meet representatives of GIVIT.