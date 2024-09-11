Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Real reason King Charles and Queen Camilla will not use the word 'walkabout' during next royal tour
Subscribe
Real reason King Charles and Queen Camilla will not use the word 'walkabout' during next royal tour
Charles and Camilla on balcony at Trooping The Colour 2024© Getty

Real reason King Charles and Queen Camilla will not use the word 'walkabout' during next royal tour

The King and Queen will be visiting Australia and Samoa next month…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles and Queen Camilla will not be using the word "walkabout" on their upcoming royal tour. 

The trip to Australia and Samoa,  which is set to take place from Friday 18 to Saturday 26 October, will see the royal couple say "an opportunity to meet the public" when referring to meeting with royal watchers. Walkabouts are incredibly familiar to British royal watchers, and the idea was initiated by Queen Elizabeth II as an informal way for members of the public to meet the British royal family.

King Charles III on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace© Getty
King Charles III on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace

The aide's use of the phrase is to ensure sensitivity towards the Aboriginal community, who use the word to describe an individual’s journey through the bush into the Australian Outback, sometimes undertaken as a rite of passage into adulthood.

Charles and Camilla at opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games Australia© Getty
Charles and Camilla at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast

The exciting tour will also see the King and Queen visit Samoa. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "In both countries, Their Majesties' engagements will focus on themes designed to celebrate the best of Australia and Samoa, as well as reflecting aspects of The King and Queen's work."

A spokesperson previously explained that Charles and Camilla had hoped to also visit New Zealand during their stint abroad, but that it would not be possible due to the King's ongoing battle with undisclosed cancer.

"There had been some hope earlier in the year for Their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand. On the doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place.

"We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where Their Majesties can get to."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Whilst Charles is Down Under, he will meet with Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer to hear about the work they do to help those affected by melanoma, a common form of skin cancer.

Meanwhile, Camilla's programme in Australia will focus on literacy and her desire to raise awareness of domestic and family violence. She will meet children participating in a Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition workshop, and in Canberra, she will meet representatives of GIVIT.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More