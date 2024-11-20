Princess Anne presents sister-in-law Queen Camilla with special honour in rare joint engagement

Queen Camilla received a prestigious Honorary Doctorate of Literature from the University of London in a touching ceremony on Wednesday evening, with her sister-in-law Princess Anne presenting the accolade.

The rare joint engagement brought a heartwarming moment of camaraderie between the two royal women as they arrived together at Senate House in central London, sharing a car ride from St James’s Palace.

The evening was steeped in tradition, as the event coincided with the University of London’s Foundation Day, marking its establishment by Royal Charter in 1836.

Queen Camilla’s recognition celebrated her unwavering commitment to championing literacy and literature over nearly two decades, including her personal project, The Queen’s Reading Room, which has become a cornerstone of her royal duties.

Queen Camilla, 77, and Princess Anne, 73, were all smiles as they approached the event, exuding warmth and mutual respect. In a sweet gesture, Camilla instinctively invited Anne to enter the room first, but Anne, adhering to royal protocol, graciously declined and insisted the Queen lead the way. The two royals then greeted fellow honorees and their families, demonstrating the close bond they share.

Camilla’s ties to the University of London date back to her younger years, when she studied French and French literature at its Paris institute. Sir Mark Lowcock, Chair of the Board of Trustees, highlighted these early connections in his speech, praising the Queen’s dedication to public service and her passionate promotion of literacy.

“Her Majesty’s work has touched countless lives and will continue to inspire future generations of readers and writers,” he said.

As part of the ceremony, Camilla knelt on a stool while Anne draped the ceremonial hood over her shoulders. The two shared a lighthearted moment as Camilla stood to shake Anne’s hand, their animated conversation reflecting their natural rapport. The honorary doctorate places Camilla among a distinguished list of royal recipients, including King George V, Queen Mary, and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.



The event also honored other luminaries for their societal contributions, including Dr. Nahim Ahmed MBE and Professor Sir Michael Arthur. Camilla’s inclusion in this esteemed group underscores her impactful role in advancing literacy and education as both a royal duty and a personal passion.

Following the ceremony, the Princess Royal inspected a Guard of Honour comprising members of the University’s Officer Training Corps and Royal Naval Unit. Anne, who has served as Chancellor of the University of London since 1981, gave the Chancellor’s Welcome, reflecting on the institution’s rich history and its ongoing contributions to education and culture.

The joint engagement followed a glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace the previous evening, where Camilla made a grand statement in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s aquamarine and diamond tiara.

Paired with a stunning blue velvet evening gown by Fiona Clare, the Queen’s ensemble was a breathtaking tribute to her predecessor. She also wore an aquamarine and diamond necklace and earrings from her personal collection, completing the look with the King’s newly designed family order.

The diplomatic reception, one of the grandest events on the royal calendar, brought together over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The evening highlighted the monarchy’s crucial role in fostering international relationships. King Charles, Prince William, and other senior royals were in attendance, though the Princess of Wales was notably absent as she focuses on her upcoming Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.