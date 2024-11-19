Queen Camilla debuts tiara worn twice at royal weddings

Queen Camilla has worn a rarely-seen tiara, previously owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II, for a glittering Palace reception on November 19,2024.

King Charles and the Queen hosted a glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, and Camilla wore a gorgeous blue velvet evening dress by Fiona Clare, and opted for the small aquamarine and diamond tiara, which has also been worn at two royal weddings.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore a Fiona Clare gown with the tiara

Often known as the aquamarine ribbon tiara, the delicate headpiece features five large aquamarines set in intricate ribbons of diamonds.

One of its earliest outings was in 1970 when it was worn by Elizabeth II on a visit to Canada.

It was not pictured in public for decades, and many thought it has been broken up into parts for a second tiara, until Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, – then known as the Countess of Wessex - wore it to the gala dinner celebrating the Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg’s wedding in 2012, and a year later at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden in 2013.

© Getty Sophie wore the tiara at Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie's wedding in 2012

This is the first time the Queen has worn it.

The Queen also sported the King's Royal Family Order, which she debuted back in June for the Japan State Visit, while the King wore white tie with traditional knee breeches and buckled shoes.

© Getty Sophie also wore the jewels to Princess Madeleine's wedding in 2013

The Prince of Wales joined the monarch and Camilla for the grand white-tie affair, which saw trumpeters mark the royal arrival of the King and Queen, although Prince William's wife, the Princess of Wales, was not in attendance, as she is thought to be keeping her focus on their upcoming annual Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey.

The last time she and William missed the reception was in 2014, as it coincided with the couple's visit to New York.

© AARON CHOWN Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive to meet with guests during the Diplomatic Corps reception

Wlliam looked dapper in a black tuxedo and he wore his Order of the Garter blue sash with Lesser George badge.

His chest orders were the Garter Star and the Thistle Star, and his neck order was the Order of Bath. He also wore his miniature medals including for the Golden, Diamond and Platinum jubilees and Coronation.

© Getty Prince William wore his Order of the Garter blue sash with Lesser George badge

The annual Diplomatic Corps reception celebrates the presence in London of one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world, and hundreds of representatives of countries accredited to the Court of St James, are welcomed to the Palace dressed in their finery for the showcase of the UK's diplomatic year.

It was Camilla's first appearance since the palace announced the sad news that her beloved rescue dog, Beth, had passed away. In a touching social media post shared the day prior, the palace said: "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

It was accompanied by a series of heartwarming photographs, showing the Queen enjoying a walk with Beth in the Highlands and meeting the late Paul O'Grady.