Royal exes! All the times royals have dated the same people from Queen Camilla to Princess Anne
Digital Cover royalty

Royal exes! All the times royals have dated the same people from Queen Camilla to Princess Anne

The British royal family run in tight-knit circles…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
4 minutes ago
The upper echelons of British royalty and aristocracy are smaller than one might think. Therefore, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that members of the British royal family, as well as noblemen and women, have occasionally dated the same person.

From Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles to the late Princess Diana, keep scrolling to see which royals have dated each other's exes.

1/4

Andrew greeted the Queen with a kiss on the cheek at Ascot on Saturday© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Princess Anne and Queen Camilla

Andrew Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's ex-husband of 22 years, wasn't only romantically involved with Her Majesty. The ex-army officer, nicknamed "the Brigadier," also dated Princess Anne for some time in June 1970. It's thought that the relationship couldn't progress due to Andrew's status as a Catholic.

2/4

Anne and Andrew Parker Bowles enjoying the Cheltenham Festival 2016© Getty Images

Both Anne and Camilla remain on excellent terms with Andrew. The Times reported that he and the Queen remain "joined at the hip," while Andrew went on to become Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall's godfather.

3/4

Black-and-white photo of Charles Spencer, Princess Diana, King Charles, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale© Keith Butcher/Shutterstock

Princess Diana and Lady Sarah Spencer

Before his relationship with Princess Diana, King Charles dated her elder sister, Lady Sarah Spencer.

The pair reportedly met at a house party at Windsor Castle during Royal Ascot. However, the relationship, which began in 1977, didn't last long. Shortly after it began, the then 22-year-old Lady Sarah told Time magazine: "There is no chance of my marrying him. I'm not in love with him. And I wouldn't marry anyone I didn't love, whether he were the dustman or the King of England."

If he asked me, I would turn him down. I would only marry for love." Charles met Diana in the same year, and they were engaged four years later, in 1981.

4/4

Lady Natasha shares three children with Kate's ex Rupert finch© Chris Jackson

The Princess of Wales and Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs

The Princess of Wales was in a relationship with Rupert Finch while they were both attending St. Andrews. The relationship lasted less than a year before the pair split.

Rupert is now married to the Marquess of Reading’s daughter, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs. While Lady Natasha may not be a member of The Firm, she and Kate are close friends, and she is a member of British aristocracy.

Since marrying Rupert, the pair have welcomed three children together. Natasha has her own fashion label, Beulah, and Kate has been seen donning gorgeous pieces from the brand countless times.

Natasha told HELLO!: "It's always lovely to see the Duchess in Beulah. She’s a wonderful ambassador for British brands, and that is more important than ever at the moment."

Not only is Lady Natasha friends with Kate, but she is also close with Princess Beatrice, Jack Brooksbank, and Lady Kitty Spencer. Her father was a close friend of Prince Charles, and she knew both Prince William and Prince Harry growing up.

The group is on great terms, and Kate and William were guests at Natasha and Rupert's wedding, as they had been at the Royal Wedding in 2011.

