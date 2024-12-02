Princess Kate labelled 'Queen of Christmas' after sharing festive video ahead of outing

There’s no doubt about it – Princess Kate has firmly established herself as the ‘Queen of Christmas’ this year, with her latest festive update delighting fans across the globe.

As anticipation builds for her annual Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales offered a sneak peek behind the scenes in a charming video shared by Kensington Palace.

The 16-second clip, set to the cheerful sound of a Christmas jingle, shows the meticulous preparation of invitations to the event.

WATCH: Princess Kate shares festive video

Featuring crisp stacks of stationery, careful envelope sealing, and the ceremonial placement of letters into a Royal Mail post box, the video encapsulated the magic and tradition of the festive season.

Fans were quick to praise the princess for her attention to detail, with many calling her the “queen of Christmas” for her dedication to spreading holiday cheer.

© Getty Kate has shared a heartfelt message

The invitations, sent to 1,600 guests, extend a royal welcome to join the Princess and her family at Westminster Abbey for a service filled with reflection, celebration, and community.

Hosted by Princess Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will air on ITV on Christmas Eve, providing a moment to consider the importance of love, empathy, and connection during life’s most challenging moments.

© Getty Princess Kate at last year's service

The royal event has become a treasured annual tradition, blending music, messages of hope, and an appreciation for those making a difference in their communities.

Guests are expected to arrive at 3:30pm, with the service itself running from 5-6pm in the grand and awe-inspiring setting of Westminster Abbey.

© Will Warr Princess Kate with her family

In the days leading up to the service, Princess Kate penned a heartfelt letter to accompany the invitations, addressing her guests with a deeply personal and uplifting message.

“Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all,” the Princess wrote.

© Getty Princess Kate with her family at last year's concert

In a passage that resonated deeply with many, Kate added: “Above all else, [the Christmas story] encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

The Princess went on to celebrate the power of community, shining a light on the countless individuals across the UK who dedicate their time to offering comfort and support to those in need. “Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in need. They have provided comfort, counsel, and connection, and above all else they have shown that love unites and strengthens us all.”

Her moving letter, signed simply as “Catherine,” was a powerful reminder of her commitment to the causes she holds dear and her unwavering belief in the importance of community and compassion.

This year’s carol service carries an even deeper meaning for Princess Kate, who revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. However, in a moment of hope, she shared in September that she had completed preventative chemotherapy treatment, marking a significant milestone in her recovery.

Her letter, written with warmth and sincerity, reflected the values she continues to champion—love, unity, and the importance of lifting each other up, especially during challenging times. “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other,” she wrote. “Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”