Princess Kate labelled 'Queen of Christmas' after sharing festive video ahead of outing
Kate Middleton visits Nottingham Trent University on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. © Getty

The Princess of Wales will host the Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
There’s no doubt about it – Princess Kate has firmly established herself as the ‘Queen of Christmas’ this year, with her latest festive update delighting fans across the globe. 

As anticipation builds for her annual Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales offered a sneak peek behind the scenes in a charming video shared by Kensington Palace.

The 16-second clip, set to the cheerful sound of a Christmas jingle, shows the meticulous preparation of invitations to the event. 

WATCH: Princess Kate shares festive video

Featuring crisp stacks of stationery, careful envelope sealing, and the ceremonial placement of letters into a Royal Mail post box, the video encapsulated the magic and tradition of the festive season. 

Fans were quick to praise the princess for her attention to detail, with many calling her the “queen of Christmas” for her dedication to spreading holiday cheer.

Kate has shared a heartfelt message© Getty
Kate has shared a heartfelt message

The invitations, sent to 1,600 guests, extend a royal welcome to join the Princess and her family at Westminster Abbey for a service filled with reflection, celebration, and community. 

Hosted by Princess Kate and supported by The Royal Foundation, the carol service will air on ITV on Christmas Eve, providing a moment to consider the importance of love, empathy, and connection during life’s most challenging moments.

Princess Kate at last year's service© Getty
Princess Kate at last year's service

The royal event has become a treasured annual tradition, blending music, messages of hope, and an appreciation for those making a difference in their communities. 

Guests are expected to arrive at 3:30pm, with the service itself running from 5-6pm in the grand and awe-inspiring setting of Westminster Abbey.

Princess Kate with her family© Will Warr
Princess Kate with her family

In the days leading up to the service, Princess Kate penned a heartfelt letter to accompany the invitations, addressing her guests with a deeply personal and uplifting message.

“Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all,” the Princess wrote. 

Princess Kate with her family at last year's concert© Getty
Princess Kate with her family at last year's concert

In a passage that resonated deeply with many, Kate added: “Above all else, [the Christmas story] encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

The Princess went on to celebrate the power of community, shining a light on the countless individuals across the UK who dedicate their time to offering comfort and support to those in need. “Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in need. They have provided comfort, counsel, and connection, and above all else they have shown that love unites and strengthens us all.”

Her moving letter, signed simply as “Catherine,” was a powerful reminder of her commitment to the causes she holds dear and her unwavering belief in the importance of community and compassion.

This year’s carol service carries an even deeper meaning for Princess Kate, who revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. However, in a moment of hope, she shared in September that she had completed preventative chemotherapy treatment, marking a significant milestone in her recovery. 

Her letter, written with warmth and sincerity, reflected the values she continues to champion—love, unity, and the importance of lifting each other up, especially during challenging times. “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other,” she wrote. “Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”

The Princess of Wales' letter to Christmas carol guests

Dear Guest, 

I am so delighted that you’re able to join this Carol Service. I wanted to write and share  my heartfelt thanks for all that you have done to provide comfort and hope to those who need it  the most.  

Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy,  but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us  all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the  space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what  the Christmas spirit is all about. 

The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others.  It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving  empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences. Above all else,  it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show  others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving,  and love that brings joy and hope.  

It is this love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every  day of our lives. Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times. We all have  something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted  shoulder, or silently being by someone’s side.  

Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in  need. They have provided comfort, counsel, and connection, and above all else they have shown  that love unites and strengthens us all.  

This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at  Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and  sadness, we are all each other’s light.  

I wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas. 

Catherine.

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.

