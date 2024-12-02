Princess Kate's incredible gesture revealed ahead of next major public appearance

The Princess of Wales has brought joy to one charity as the festive season kicks off.

Kate, who is set to make two major public appearances this week, has donated a Christmas tree to TAG Youth, which which delivers a programme of personal, social and educational opportunities to young people with disabilities.

The heartfelt gesture was revealed by the charity's Instagram account over the weekend, with TAG Youth sharing in the caption: "We are pleased to share that we will be receiving a Christmas Tree from HRH The Princess of Wales.

"We will be taking delivery of the tree in a few days and young people will have the opportunity to help decorate the tree."

It comes ahead of the Princess taking part in the Qatar state visit on Tuesday and hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

HELLO! understands that as in previous years, trees from Great Windsor Park which are used inside Abbey at the carol service are donated to charities across London, to ensure they can be reused.

This year, TAG Youth have been nominated as a charity to receive a tree following the carol service on Friday.

© Getty One of the Christmas trees inside the Abbey, as seen last year, will be donated to charity

It comes after Kensington Palace shared the moving message each guest at the event will receive from the Princess.

Kate has written a letter for the 1,600 carol goers, including members of the royal family, telling them "Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times".

Her message, featured with the order of service for the event, in part read: "This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.

“Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other's light."

The Princess of Wales' letter to Christmas carol guests Dear Guest, I am so delighted that you’re able to join this Carol Service. I wanted to write and share my heartfelt thanks for all that you have done to provide comfort and hope to those who need it the most. Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all. It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness - so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about. The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences. Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope. It is this love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives. Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times. We all have something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone’s side. Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in need. They have provided comfort, counsel, and connection, and above all else they have shown that love unites and strengthens us all. This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light. I wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas. Catherine. Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.

The Princess is making a gradual return to her public duties after being treated for cancer, while the King is still under the care of cancer specialists.

Kate is expected to be joined by her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their three children at the service, as well as members of the royal family and the Middletons.

And ahead of the state visit, Kensington Palace has confirmed Kate will join Prince William as the King hosts Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher at Buckingham Palace for lunch.

© Getty Kate was last seen publicly on Remembrance Sunday

The Prince and Princess of Wales will first greet the Emir at Kensington Palace on Tuesday morning before taking part in a carriage procession to Horse Guards parade for the ceremonial welcome.

However, Kate will not attend the grand state banquet hosted by the King in Buckingham Palace's ballroom that evening.

